A newly-signed fighter claimed that UFC fighters often lie about having an injury to get out of certain fights. Elsewhere, a rumor about double championships being banned took root, thanks to Diego Lopes.

Here are this week's most interest combat sports rumors and reports, presented by Sportskeeda MMA.

Patricio Pitbull says UFC fighters fake injuries at times

After months of skirmishes with the PFL regarding his unfulfilled contract post-Bellator acquisition, Patricio Pitbull signed with the UFC and will debut at UFC 314 undercard against Yair Rodriguez on April 12 in Miami, Florida.

The former Bellator two-division champion claimed that UFC fighters occasionally agree to short-notice fights with no intention of following through:

"We know that when someone takes a fight on such short notice, and he doesn’t have a complete camp, most guys avoid that. And in order to avoid saying no to the UFC, they take it and then ‘get hurt.'"

Pitbull also said that Aljamain Sterling was originally offered the fight but 'Funk Master' turned it down.

UFC forced Ilia Topuria to vacate

Earlier this week, Diego Lopes told ESPN Deportes' Carlos Contreras Legaspi that the UFC was not going to allow simultaneous two-division champions anymore:

"They were very clear to us that they said that they are no longer giving [a] chance to jump from one weight class to another. If you want to move up, you have to vacate your title. This is what UFC has said to all champions who are planning to move up a weight class."

The rumor has since been debunked by Dana White, who cleared the air that champions can still hold titles in two divisions as long as they are willing to actively defend it in both weight classes.

Tom Aspinall can't beat trained bodyguards

Tristan Tate recently commented on the viral clip of Russian President Vladimir Putin's and Chinese President Xi Jinping's bodyguards. In the clip, the two acknowledge each other with a brief nod and a curt smile at the airport as the world leaders exchange pleasantries.

Tate's initial comment said that no one would want to fight these two individuals, insinuating that as part of the security detail of two presidents, they are more than capable of causing damage. One fan jokingly said how UFC star Tom Aspinall would beat them both, to which Tate wrote:

"With respect to [Tom] Aspinall, I wouldn't bet on that, not at all. These guys don't strike or go for submissions. Throat/Groin/Eyes. They're trained killers not trained fighters, you think they train less than him? You think they aren't constantly drilling and perfecting kill techniques? No. These are not the overweight nightclub heavies that "bodyguard celebrities". They are an entirely different class of human."

Is Alex Pereira even training?

Alex Pereira has been traveling quite a lot recently. He even traveled to Sydney, Australia earlier this month to see Dricus du Plessis beat Sean Strickland to retain the middleweight belt.

This has concerned Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen, who believe 'Poatan' may be underprepared for his upcoming title fight against Magomed Ankalaev:

Cormier said on ESPN MMA's Good Guy/ Bad Guy:

"It is concerning that he is still in Australia and he was seen shaking hands with Drake during his concert. You don't want to be near Drake as he loses millions betting on people. What is he still doing in Australia he fights in 2 weeks."

Sonen added that the traveling would heavily hamper his time in the gym, especially when Ankalaev is "doing no media, no tours, and is locked in the Caucasus region in the mountains."

Alex Pereira's loss may affect Tom Aspinall

MMA reporter and analyst Luke Thomas believes if Alex Pereira loses his upcoming fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, it will drastically impact the heavyweight division as well as Tom Aspinall's career.

Thomas made a two-pronged argument on his YouTube channel, claiming that it is equally possible that if 'Poatan' loses, Jon Jones finally gets motivated to fight Aspinall. However, there's a higher chance that 'Bones' loses interest and retires, and Aspinall is left to fight Ciryl Gane in what would then be the biggest fight UFC can book in heavyweight:

"If 'Poatan' loses it’s not necessarily the end of the world but that becomes a problem because you wanted him to go up and fight Tom Aspinall... If he [Jon Jones] is gone and 'Poatan' loses, Tom Aspinall is in a bad way. That would mean that the best fight you could make at heavyweight is Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane."

Thomas added that if such a scenario arises, the promotion might as well shut the division down.

Canelo Alvarez making $400 million with Riyadh Season

Canelo Alvarez is reportedly going to earn $400 million altogether for his five-fight contract with Turki Alalshikh-led Riyadh Season, which was initially supposed to be for four matches.

Mexican boxing analyst Carlos Aguilar told MVS Deportes that Alvarez will make $80 million per fight, one of which will take place in the United States and four in Saudi Arabia. [H/t Marca]

That would make the deal one of the most lucrative ones signed in the history of boxing. ESPN's Salvador Rodriguez reported that the actual sum could be north of $400 million. The Mexican's previous agreement was $365 million with DAZN, which could not be completed due to the pandemic.

The first fight of the Riyadh Season contract will take place on May 3 in Saudi Arabia, with Alvarez's undisputed super middleweight title on the line against William Scull.

