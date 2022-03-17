Dillon Danis trolls Jorge Masvidal on three-year anniversary of infamous "3 piece and a soda" incident

Jorge Masvidal elevated himself to superstardom after turning his career around in 2019. It all began when he shocked the world when by beating a surging Darren Till in the Scouser's home country of England. However, 'Gamebred' made additional headlines for his backstage altercation with Leon Edwards after the fight.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

The incident became known as "three piece and a soda" after Masvidal dubbed it such. ESPN recently posted a throwback on the three-year anniversary of the scuffle with a clip of 'Gamebred' describing the altercation. Dillon Danis was quick to comment and throw shade at the 'BMF'.

See the post and Danis' comment below:

Dillon Danis' comment on the post reads:

"man isn't giving a piece to no one anymore"

Dillon Danis didn't miss an opportunity to throw shade at Jorge Masvidal

Folllwing the win over Till, the viral knockout of Ben Askren and his win over Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal became one of the biggest draws in the company. However, the Miami resident has been unsuccessful in his last three octagon outings; he lost twice to reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and most recently got dominated by Colby Covington in a high-stakes grudge match.

Dillon Danis has been known to be significantly more active on social media than in the cage. Danis has almost built a brand out of being a controversial online figure and thrives on the hate he gets from so many in the MMA community. Needless to say, he wasn't going to allow an opportunity to mock Masvidal pass through his fingers.

The UFC may look to book high interest money fights for Jorge Masvidal

'Gamebred' is 37 years old and is in the final leg of his professional fighting career. After having over 50 professional fights, there isn't much left in the tank for the Cuban native who competes at the highest level in the world.

Jorge Masvidal recently signed a new contract with the UFC, which apparently makes him the third-highest paid athlete on the roster. As a business, the UFC will look to make good on their investment and find the highest-selling fights for 'Gamebred'.

While Masvidal is still pursuing welterweight gold, he may not have a chance to go after the belt again after losing to the champion twice and now to the No.1 contender. That said, there are some lucrative options on the table for the 'BMF'; a rematch against Nate Diaz or a fight against Conor McGregor, for instance.

This is all speculative, though. We will have to wait and see how this all plays out in the near future.

