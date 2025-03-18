A UFC star levels bizarre "demonic" allegations against his upcoming opponent. Elsewhere, the Irish Prime Minister made his thoughts clear on Conor McGregor's comments about illegal immigration in Ireland.

Here are today's top combat sports updates, presented by Sportskeeda MMA.

Bryce Mitchell accuses UFC 314 opponent of "demonic" attack

In a video posted on Instagram, Bryce Mitchell leveled a bizarre accusation against his UFC 314 opponent Jean Silva, who brutally trolled him during the UFC 314 press conference. Mitchell is known for his rather out-of-the-ordinary takes, which include his belief in 'the Flat Earth Theory'. He was recently under fire for calling Adolf H*tler a "good guy."

In the latest video, 'Thug Nasty' said:

"Every single night since the day before the [UFC 314] press conference, I’ve had demonic dreams. Legions of demons are attacking me every single time I sleep, and not one time have I seen any peaceful sleep since that day. These demons surround me, and they try to fight me and provoke me to anger, and then the dream will switch, and they’ll send beautiful women, and they’re trying to get me to lust, to cheat on my wife."

Mitchell claimed that Silva is "a man possessed by a legion of demons" as well, and he will cast them out on April 12 at the pay-per-view event.

In response, Silva said:

"Bryce, two things, these are not demons, it’s just you being afraid to face me, and second about the beautiful women you have a hormone called testosterone and you probably have problems with it. Just be ready for April 12th, because I will be."

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives one-word reaction to Israel's surprise airstrike on Gaza

According to reports, Israeli airstrikes killed more than 400 people in Gaza, violating the two-month-old ceasefire truce. The attack comes in the wake of Palestinian militant group Hamas' refusal to free the remaining 59 of the 250 or so hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has been a vocal supporter of Palestine throughout the war, posted a one-word reaction on Instagram Story:

"SUBHANALLAH."

Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Israel violating Gaza truce [Image courtesy: Getty and @khabib_nurmagomedov via Instagram]

The word is Arabic, which translates to 'Glory be to Allah' in English. It seems like the UFC star has used this common Islamic term in a somewhat ironic manner, expressing shock at Israel's actions.

Among those killed in the airstrikes were Essam Addalees, the de facto head of the Hamas government, and several other Hamas leaders, as per a report by Reuters.

Irish Prime Minister reacts to Conor McGregor's White House visit

Irish MMA star Conor McGregor visited the White House before a St. Patrick's Day meeting with President Donald Trump. He blasted Ireland's government for allowing an alleged "illegal immigration racket" running "ravage on the country."

The Irish Prime Minister, Taoiseach Micheal Martin, reacted to the UFC fighter's comments on X:

"St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship, and fellowship. Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland."

When asked to comment on the Prime Minister's comments, McGregor told Sky News:

"Every metric available to us has shown that the government of Ireland currently has failed the people of Ireland. In 10 years, Dublin City Center has gone from one of the safest cities in Europe to one of the most dangerous. So, shame on him for saying that - speaking down on an Irishman. I won't speak about [the Taoiseach] personally... I could throw jabs handily at him. However, I speak on the metrics."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below (2:00):

