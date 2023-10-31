5 best Dragonknight builds in The Elder Scrolls Online

The Dragonknight in The Elder Scrolls Online is one of the base classes that launched with the game. It harnesses dragon-based abilities utilizing fire and poison. There are three available skill lines unique to the Dragonknight: Ardent Flame, Draconic Power, and Earthen Heart. These offer various offensive, supporting, and healing abilities, along with a focus on mobility for swift PvP battles.

The Dragonknight has a few skills that synergize with allies, granting additional damage against bosses. This makes it stand out in group content because of its reliability, as it thrives in the heart of a battle. Here are the best Dragonknight builds in The Elder Scrolls Online.

5 Dragonknight builds that dominate in The Elder Scrolls Online

1) Magicka Dragonknight

The Magicka Dragonknight in The Elder Scrolls Online is an optimized build for high-end PvE boss battles. It boasts one of the highest cleave damage, making it really outshine in battles against multiple enemies.

Key abilities

Molten Whip: The primary ability of this build engulfs an enemy in flames, dealing significant damage. It also amplifies the damage of the next Molten Whip by 20% and boosts Weapon and Spell damage.

Flame of Oblivion: It targets three enemies and launches devastating fireballs at them. It also increases the Spell and Weapon Critical rating.

The Magicka Dragonknight uses the Fire Staff as its primary weapon and deals consistent damage from a distance.

2) Stamina Dragonknight

The Stamina Dragonknight in The Elder Scrolls Online deals more damage than the Magicka variant, with the only caveat being that it is restricted to melee range. It offers less mobility but makes up for it with consistent damage output.

Key abilities

Venomous Claw: It is a strong DoT that deals poison damage to an enemy over a period of time. The damage over time increases the longer it lasts.

Stone Giant: It deals high single-target damage and applies Stagger to the enemy. The enemy afflicted with Stagger receives increased incoming damage.

The Stamina Dragonknight uses dual-wielded daggers as the primary weapon and a two-handed sword as the secondary one.

3) Dragonknight Tank

The Dragonknight Tank in The Elder Scrolls Online is the most popular and reliable tank for endgame bosses. It has strong survivability and very good resource management due to its passives.

Key abilities

Magma Shell: It is an exceptional Ultimate during tricky situations. It limits incoming damage to 3% of Max Health while dealing damage to enemies. It also provides a damage shield to nearby allies.

Unrelenting Grip: It launches a fiery chain, pulling enemies to the player while dealing significant damage and taunting them. It also increases the movement speed by 30%.

The Dragonknight Tank uses a one-handed weapon and shield as the primary weapon and a Frost Staff as the secondary. The Frost Staff reduces enemy armor through the Elemental Blockade of Frost.

4) Stamina Dragonknight (PvP)

The PvP variant of the Stamina Dragonknight in The Elder Scrolls Online is among the most popular PvP builds in the game. Its high sustainability and the ability to sustain a relentless onslaught make it a strong solo class. It also excels in group battles.

Key abilities

Corrosive Armor: It is the primary Ultimate that deals Poison damage to enemies while ignoring their Physical and Spell resistance. It is also a great defensive ability that limits incoming damage by 3% of Max Health.

Noxious Breath: It deals serious damage over time in the form of Poison damage and reduces Physical and Spell resistance.

The PvP Dragonknight uses dual-wield maces as the primary weapon and dual-wielded daggers as the secondary. The Maces increase armor penetration, and the Draggers enhance Critical rating.

5) Dragonknight Werewolf

The Dragonknight Werewolf in The Elder Scrolls Online is focused on the Werewolf skill line. It is the tankiest Werewolf build in the game due to the various passives available to the DragonKnight.

Key passives and abilities

Werewolf Berserker: It is the primary Ultimate ability that transforms the player character into a Werewolf. While transformed, Light attacks apply bleed and increase Max Stamina and Stamina Recovery.

Elder Dragon passive: It increases the range of melee attacks by two meters.

The Dragonknight Werewolf also receives +10% Block mitigation and boosted Spell resistance. The Werewolf transformation replenishes Health and Stamina for the player. It is a great build and is ideal for solo exploration in The Elder Scrolls Online.