5 best rare Paragon nodes for Necromancers in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 transports players to the world of Sanctuary, packed to the brim with ferocious adversaries. The game offers many tools for players to tackle these foes in the form of loot and myriad gameplay mechanics. One of the crucial systems in the game is the Paragon Board which unlocks after reaching level 50. It comprises robust stat bonuses that any class can leverage.

Diablo 4 provides many nodes within this board, including rare Paragon nodes that grant many unique and powerful boosts. Players inclined to use Necromancer as their choice of class can also opt for some robust rare nodes to strengthen their build and easily tackle the end-game content.

Which are the five best rare Paragon nodes for Necromancers in Diablo 4?

1) Gnawing Darkness

Diablo 4 players tempted to opt for an aggressive approach must consider opting for Gnawing Darkness. This rare node is associated with Wither board of the Necromancer class.

Players can deal a significant amount of damage to adversaries impacted by shadow damage over time. Fans facing trouble defeating formidable foes can leverage the boost that deals extra damage to elites.

One can acquire extra damage to foes affected by shadow damage over time by accumulating 260 dexterity. This rare node can jive well with most PvE-oriented Necromancer builds.

2) Dragging Shadows

Along with playing aggressively, it is imperative to have robust defense in place, especially when tackling end-game content. Dragging Shadows is ideal for defensive players.

Fans take a reduced amount of damage from foes impacted by shadow damage over time. Furthermore, this rare node also offers some extra shadow resistance.

Upon reaching 260 dexterity, one can gain better damage reduction from foes affected by shadow damage over time. Players can start by acquiring the best skills, like decompose and reap, early in the game to benefit from this rare node.

3) Calcified

Many Diablo 4 players are bound to use bone skills if opting for a Necromancer class. Such fans must not ignore the Calcified rare node of the Bone Graft board. This node incentivizes one to adopt an aggressive stance in combat.

It enables players to deal a significant amount of critical strike damage when using bone skills. One even yields a separate bonus amount of damage from bone skills. Players can peruse this guide on the best bone spear build to leverage this node.

Those looking to enhance the effectiveness of Calcified must accumulate 260 dexterity and 350 intelligence to gain additional critical strike damage with bone skills. It also jives well with other rare nodes like Shaper of Bone.

4) Reinvigorate

Diablo 4 players can cast powerful spells and powers with the help of resources like essence which is crucial for Necromancers. One must therefore try to conserve it as much as possible.

However, it does not imply playing defensively since Reinvigorate rare node grants a small amount of essence on slaying a foe. Furthermore, it also increases the maximum value of essence.

One can try to acquire 250 willpower to avail of an additional amount of maximum essence. While many players may not find this rare node useful initially, it enhances resource generation and conservation behind the scenes.

5) Thick Hide

As the name implies, the Thick Hide rare node is aimed at safeguarding Diablo 4 players along with enabling them to deal some damage. This rare node is associated with the Bloodbath board for Necromancers.

This node increases the player's maximum life, providing a damage boost while one is fortified. This damage boost can be further increased if players reach the threshold of 260 willpower and 350 intelligence.

Players looking to bolster their health and armor can also use Thick Hide in tandem with another rare node named Tenacity. Those inclined to craft a robust build for Necromancer can peruse this handy guide for the best end-game build for this class.

Diablo 4 delivers an in-depth experience and offers a vast amount of content for players to invest countless hours in testing their builds. Avid fans who have completed the main campaign can look forward to the Season of Malignant, set to launch on July 20, 2023.

