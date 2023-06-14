The Necromancer in Diablo 4 is a very beginner-friendly class. This is the only class in the game that allows players to control an army of undead minions. It is also a magic-based selection, but the magic it uses is slightly different from the other classes in the game. Despite being beginner friendly, the Necromancer has the ability to plow through smaller enemies and bosses alike.

Since it can actually raise skeletons and other minions in the game, at any given point, players have a small army at their disposal. That said, here's the best Necromancer PvE build in Diablo 4.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Best Necromancer build in Diablo 4 for early game

During the early game stages of Diablo 4, your primary goal will be to level up as soon as possible to unlock your entire skill tree. The early game stage lasts from Level 1 to Level 50. Apart from checking out the story missions, you will indulge in a lot of dungeons and other side quests in the game. To quickly get to the mid-game and end-game stages, here are the skills you need to unlock:

Bone Splinters - Enhanced Bone Splinters - Acolyte's Bone Splinters

Unliving Energy (x3) - Imperfectly Balanced (x3)

Bone Spear (x5) - Enhanced Bone Spear - Paranormal Bone Spear

Hewed Flesh (x3)

Blood Mist

Corpse Explosion (x5) - Enhanced Corpse Explosion - Plagued Corpse Explosion

Grim Harvest (x3) - Fueled by Death (x3)

Death's Embrace (x3)

Corpse Tendrils - Enhanced Corpse Tendrils - Plagued Corpse Tendrils

Necrotic Carapace

Serration (x3) - Evultion (x3) - Compound Fracture (x3)

Stand Alone (x3) - Memento Mori (x3)

Bone Storm - Prime Bone Storm - Supreme Bone Storm

Ossified Essence

That takes care of the skills you need to select. For your summons, here's what you need to pick:

Skeletal Warriors - Skirmishers (Sacrifice)

Bone Mages - Cold (Sacrifice)

Golem - Iron (Sacrifice)

You don't need to use Aspects while leveling up because it's nearly impossible to get your hands on Coiling Wards early in the game. However, if you do manage to get them, here are the Aspects that you should consider imprinting:

Aspect of Disobedience

Aspect of Grasping Veins

Splintering Aspect

Aspect of Torment

Aspect of the Umbral

Best Necromancer build in Diablo 4 for mid-game

Your main skill selection will not change during the mid-game stages. However, you will finally have access to the Paragon Boards in Diablo 4, so now you must start looking out for Glyphs. There are three main Glyphs you need to focus on. These are as follows:

Control

Essence

Territorial

Apart from these, you will also be able to acquire more Aspects. The ones you should consider using are as follows:

Aspect of Might

Edgemaster's Aspect

Aspect of Shielding Storm

Aspect of Exposed Flesh

Wind Strikers Aspect

Aspect of Serration

Best Necromancer build in Diablo 4 for end game

Once you reach level 75, you will reach the end-game stages. By this time, you should have completed the campaign and started venturing into the Nightmare Dungeons in your hunt for Unique and Sacred items in Diablo 4. During this stage, you must swap out any two Aspects to include the Aspect of the Umbral and the Ghostwalker's Aspect.

As for the Glyphs, you should consider getting the following:

Control

Essence

Territorial

Blood Drinker

Exploit

That concludes the entire build routine for the best Necromancer build for Diablo 4 PvE activities. Apart from this build, there are other Paragon Glyphs, skills, and builds that you can try out.

At the end of the day, a build is effective only if it suits your playstyle, so don't hesitate to try different skill combinations to see what works for you.

