5 best Rogue passives in Diablo 4

Rogues are a very versatile class in Diablo 4. They can deal damage from close range or take out enemies at a distance using the different bows that they can equip. These warriors can utilize traps to deal huge amounts of damage to enemies that are grouped together. They can also get up close and personal, using their agility to slice and dice their way through dungeons.

Rogues can accommodate several playstyles, but they require a lot of movement. You will need to be moving and clicking constantly to ensure that you are taking advantage of the class' strengths and abilities. Due to the constant movement and activity needed, having a few reliable passives running in the background that you don't need to activate constantly is almost necessary.

Passive abilities can provide various buffs to you or debuffs to enemies that you face in Diablo 4. Picking a good mix of offensive and defensive passive abilities for your Rogue will ensure that you are ready for whatever challenge you may face in Sanctuary.

Here are the best passive abilities that you should invest in when playing a Rogue.

What are the best passive abilities for Rogues in Diablo 4?

1) Weapon Mastery

Rogues are capable of using four different weapon types in Diablo 4: daggers, swords, bows, and crossbows. Thankfully, you do not have to commit to a single weapon and are free to use all of them. If you want to use all the weapons that are at the Rogue's disposal, this passive is for you.

Weapon Mastery provides a different type of damage boost for each weapon type that is available to the Rogue. Picking this passive will give you the confidence to utilize any weapon and will allow you to adapt to any situation.

2) Stutter Step

Rogues rely on their maneuverability for defense since they can be quite squishy. Stutter Step provides a boost to your movement speed for a short period every time you Critically Strike an enemy. This small boost is a welcome addition since it will help you quickly reposition your character.

Do not be discouraged by the fact that there is a luck factor since it needs a Critical Strike to be activated. Rogues are great at dealing Critical Strikes.

3) Sturdy

The squishiness of Rogues in Diablo 4 is well-documented. This passive ability addresses the issue by providing a boost to your damage reduction from incoming close-range damage.

Regardless of your playstyle, a better defense is always welcome. This passive is always running in the background and will provide its bonus regardless of the situation. Once you pick it up, you don't even need to worry about special conditions to activate it.

4) Exploit

This passive ability simply deals increased damage to healthy and injured enemies. This basically means you receive a damage buff against almost every single foe you encounter in Diablo 4.

This skill can be upgraded to further increase the damage bonus. It is extremely useful regardless of the character build that you are going for since it pretty much increases your raw damage output.

5) Siphoning Strikes

This is the absolute best passive ability for Rogues in Diablo 4 since it steals life from enemies that you damage. Every time you critically strike an enemy at close range, you are healed for a certain percentage.

This passive scales with you as you level up. Don't be worried that it requires a Critical Strike to work. There are plenty of Rogue builds that excel at increasing the chances of Critical Strikes.

These passives work with almost every single build for the Rogue in Diablo 4. If you are looking to make a specific build, such as a Poison Rogue, there are other passives that are perfect for you. Make sure to explore the skill tree to check out the different passives you can use.

