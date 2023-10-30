5 best Warden builds in The Elder Scrolls Online

The Warden in The Elder Scrolls Online is a nature-themed class, added in the Morrowind chapter. It primarily deals damage with the aid of Animal Companions and can heal allies and provide buffs through the Green Balance skill line. The Winter's Embrace skill line is dedicated for tanking, making it easy to understand for beginners.

The Warden also boast one of the highest burst damage, making it extremely competitive in PvP. Its tanking and healing prowess also outshine many other classes. So, here are the best Warden builds in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 Warden builds that dominate in The Elder Scrolls Online

1) Warden healer

The Warden can utilize nature-themed abilities to heal and provide buffs to allies (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Warden has a separate healing skill line in The Elder Scrolls Online called Green Balance. This is unique to the classes released with the DLC chapters, making the Warden healer one of the strongest builds in the game.

Fetcher Infection is a damaging skill that also debuffs the enemy, increasing their damage taken by 5%. Budding Seeds is a heal that synergizes well with allies, providing extra healing when activated.

Combat Prayer is a crucial ability for the build, as it increases the damage output of allies by 5% while healing them, and also increasing their resistance. Many abilities in the build provide buffs and survivability, making it especially strong against bosses.

2) Warden tank

The Warden provides many utilities in battle (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Warden tank in The Elder Scrolls Online provides many utilities to allies, making it an ideal off-tank in raids. It uses one-handed weapon and shield as its primary weapon and a Frost staff as its secondary.

Elemental Blockade of Frost is only accessible using the Frost staff, which snares and reduces enemy armor. Shimmering Shield is a unique ability available to the Warden that absorbs damage from three projectiles and increases Ultimate regeneration.

Aggressive Warhorn is the primary Ultimate, buffing allies with 10% more max resources and boosting their critical damage.

3) Stamina Warden (PvP)

The Warden can uses abilities from the Winter's Embrace skill line to reduce incoming damage (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Stamina Warden in The Elder Scrolls Online is one of the tankiest builds and dishes out very high damage in PvP battles. Its insane survivability and offense make it highly competitive.

Subterranean Assault is the bread and butter of this build, as it is the primary damage nuke. Reverse Slice deals 300% more damage to enemies with less than 50% health, making it a great finisher.

Abilities like Deadly Cloak, Ice Fortress, and Shimmering Shield provide it with the resilience to survive the enemy onslaught. It can be played in solo content as well due to its self-sustainability in battles.

4) Magicka Warden

The Warden can summon Animal Companions like the Blue Betty to aid in battle (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Magicka Warden in The Elder Scrolls Online is an endgame-focused build that deals consistent damage from a distance using the Fire staff as its primary weapon. It is optimized for all the bosses in the game.

Blue Betty is a unique skill available to the Warden that increases damage by 20% along with restoring Magicka, which makes it a crucial sustaining ability. Screaming Cliff Racer deals damage and can be used when the other abilities are on cooldown.

Wild Guardian is the Animal Companion Ultimate which summons a grizzly bear to aid in battle. It deals higher damage to enemies below 25% health.

5) Warden Werewolf

The Warden can transform into a Werewolf in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Warden Werewolf in The Elder Scrolls Online is a fun-to-play build focused around the Werewolf Berserker Ultimate. It is a well-rounded build that can be played in PvP battlegrounds and also against bosses in PvE.

The Werewolf skill line synergizes well with the Warden class as it increases the effectiveness of snares by 15%. It also boosts max HP by 10% after proccing the maturation passive.

Stampede is a gap closer that lunges the player character towards their enemies, making it an essential ability in PvP battles.