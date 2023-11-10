5 Destiny 2 Exotic weapons that need a rework

Destiny 2 Exotic weapons are considered prized possessions because of their rarity and impact in battles. While these weapons are relatively prevalent, not all of them are useful. Notably, some can even excel during multiple battle scenarios. Players can acquire these weapons through different challenges and raids. While choosing an Exotic usually depends on the play style and overall build, some of them have been abandoned in favor of better alternatives.

Here's a list of all the Destiny 2 Exotics that need a rework.

Truth, The Queenbreaker, and 3 other Exotic weapons that need a rework in Destiny 2

1) Merciless

Merciless is an Exotic fusion rifle that needs a rework (Image via Bungie)

The Exotic fusion rifle, Merciless, is loved by many because of its burst damage. While the Destiny 2 rifle was a go-to weapon for a long time, it has been outshined by other Exotics with massive damage. Due to its longer charge and reload time, players opt for better alternatives. As quickly as the weapon can reduce the health bar, it is unreliable during fast-paced gameplay.

Bungie could increase the rifle's charge rate or ammo capacity to compensate for the long reload time.

2) Tarrabah

Tarrabah is an exotic sub machine gun that requires rework regarding its perk (Image via Bungie)

Tarrabah is an Exotic sub-machine gun in Destiny 2 with a perk that allows it to store energy while taking or dealing damage and use it all at once. As good as the perk is, all the stored power vanishes upon swapping your weapon, making it a regular SMG during multiple scenarios.

Besides having better alternatives on offer, the raid Exotic has been neglected because of the restrictions it places on swapping weapons. This SMG requires a simple rework: allow trainers to swap weapons without losing its perk.

3) D.A.R.C.I

D.A.R.C.I is an Exotic sniper rifle that needs a better perk (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 only has five Exotic sniper rifles and D.A.R.C.I is one of them. The rifle has the shortest range with a perk that is inferior to other sniper rifles. It cannot compete against other snipers due to its lack of damage and a well-built perk. While reliable, the sniper is often substituted for Whisper of the Worm and other Exotics.

While the D.A.R.C.I's perk only serves to make it exotic, the gun has infinite possibilities for a rework.

4) Truth

Truth is an Exotic rocket launcher that needs increased damage and extra ammo (Image via Bungie)

Truth is an Exotic rocket launcher in Destiny 2 with a perk that allows its rocket to track enemies. While the Exotic has one of the best tracking mechanisms among launchers, it lacks damage power. As good as it was during its launch, other rocket launchers like Eyes of Tomorrow and Gjallarhorn have surpassed it. Furthermore, the number of rockets Truth carries also prompts players to avoid it.

Bugine could increase the number of rockets in its magazine, increase its damage, or add a catalyst to regain favor with players.

5) The Queenbreaker

Queen breaker is a linear fusion rifle (Image via Bungie)

The Destiny 2 Exotic linear fusion rifle, Queenbreaker, is a long-range weapon with excellent stability. Despite being a unique firearm, it cannot compete with other exotics like Sleeper Simulant. That said, the Queenbreaker doesn't need many changes, just enough to contend with other linear fusion rifles.

The Exotic lacks damage even compared to some legendaries, so it definitely requires a boost. Bungie could add a bigger magazine to make it viable against other rifles.