5 differences between Last Epoch and Path of Exile

Action role-playing games like Path of Exile and Last Epoch focus on character customization and replayability. Nonetheless, the two games differ from one another in significant ways. Players can affect history by manipulating the fabric of time in Last Epoch, a game that focuses on time travel and different universes. Path of Exile, on the other hand, presents a grim and dark world with complex mechanics and a rich history.

This article will go over the five main differences between the two ARPGs.

5 key differences between Last Epoch and Path of Exile

Every time a new game becomes popular, players like to compare it to other games that are similar to it. This post will compare and contrast Path of Exile and Last Epoch in terms of their class systems, crafting, end-game activities, and other aspects.

1) Last Epoch v Path of Exile (Campaign)

Last Epoch stands out for its exceptional campaign (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Last Epoch

In the ARPG genre, this title stands out for its exceptional campaign and storytelling. The game comprises nine chapters in total, which are further broken down into four eras (Ancient, Divine, Imperial, and Ruined). Gamers can delve into each era, work out the story, and take on enemies exclusive to that period, like The Void, The Immortal Empire, and the Rahyeh factions.

Path of Exile

Conversely, Path of Exile features a campaign composed of ten acts. To defeat the bad enemies, the player will need to cooperate with other characters and travel across the Wraeclast continent. The main goal is to vanquish Kitava, the Insatiable, by completing all ten acts. Reaching this goal opens up the end-game phase, where players can team up with Kirac and Zana to take on the toughest bosses.

2) Last Epoch v Path of Exile (Classes)

Last Epoch has an interesting class system (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Last Epoch

Last Epoch features five classes—Acolyte, Primalist, Sentinel, Rogue, and Mage—each with three masteries. There are plenty of opportunities to try out different combinations. Choosing several masteries and combining them is a significant benefit of this class system over the one seen in Path of Exile.

Path of Exile

There are seven classes to choose from in Path of Exile: Marauder, Ranger, Witch, Duelist, Templar, Shadow, and Scion. These classes (except the Scion) are further subdivided into three Ascendancies. This configuration offers a great deal of space for diverse builds and experimentation, yielding hundreds of possibilities.

3) Last Epoch v Path of Exile ( Skills)

There are multiple skills to master in these titles (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Last Epoch

There are a total of 100 skills in this title that can be altered via their skill tree. This gives players plenty of freedom to be creative by enabling alternative core damage adjustments and adding new features. It is strongly advised to look into these choices.

Path of Exile

Path of Exile has the best skill system of any ARPG in this genre, with around 300 skills, auras, and effects. Apart from this, there are also nearly 200 support gems that allow you to customize basic skills in every way imaginable.

We could discuss a thousand or more additional ways to increase the power of your character if we take into account Awakened and Alternate Quality gems.

4) Last Epoch v Path of Exile (Crafting System)

Last Epoch

This game has a crafting mechanic that may appear a little complicated at first. The game's items include four Affixes and a "Forging Potential" stat that can be increased, changed, or eliminated with Runes, Glyphs, and Shards. It's crucial to remember that crafting is only possible while the item's Forging Potential is still intact. The item can no longer be crafted if it reaches zero.

Path of Exile

Path of Exile, on the other hand, has one of the most intricate crafting systems ever seen in a game in this genre. There are countless options available to players, including Harvest, Bestiary, Bench Crafting, Exalted Slam, and many other systems. It normally takes some time for new players to get the hang of the game because of all the overwhelming possibilities.

5) Last Epoch v Path of Exile ( End-Game activities)

Challenging fights in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The end-game experiences in both games are entertaining and captivating. Both titles have end-game mechanisms that require completion; one uses a mapping system, while the other has timelines with echoes that need to be cleared.

Empowered Timelines in the Last Epoch

The Empowered Timelines in Last Epoch's end-game content will be the main focus of players seeking out necessary equipment or resources. The goal is to get as much corruption as you can to increase your chances of finding the rarest goods in the game, which are exclusive to Empowered Monoliths.

Mapping in Path of Exile

Players of Path of Exile must finish 115 maps and face the horrors that lie deep beneath the atlas to access the game's rich end-game. You can farm for currency by customizing maps with various league content. Furthermore, a great deal of bosses drop rare goods that are worth a lot of Divine Orbs.

Check out other articles about this title below:

Last Epoch 2024 content roadmap || Last Epoch release date || Falconer Mastery skills || Warlock Mastery skills || Can you beat Last Epoch solo? || 5 reasons Last Epoch could be the next big ARPG