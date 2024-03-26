5 mobile games to try out if you like Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal is one of the best action RPG mobile games. Developed and published by Blizzard, it offers players hack-and-slash gameplay. The series is known for its dark and immersive fantasy world, addictively engaging gameplay, and constant pursuit of powerful loot. While the title is a mobile game, it is an equal match to other games from the series.

If you are looking for Diablo Immortal alternatives, we've got you covered. In this article, we will take a look at five Mobile games that are similar to Diablo for both Android and iOS.

5 mobile games like Diablo Immortal

1) Anima

Anima is a fast-paced action RPG mobile game (Image via Redeev)

Anima is a Diablo Immortal-like title with highly dynamic gameplay and extensive character customization. Players can engage in fast-paced combat against evil forces, explore a dark fantasy world with over 40 levels, and face challenging boss fights. It has multiple storylines, a single-player campaign that can be played offline, and plenty of dungeons to explore, making it one of the best action RPG mobile games.

This game features high-quality mobile graphics, a deep character customization system, and a collection of over 200 items of varying rarity. This mobile RPG combines nostalgic elements with modern gameplay, making it a compelling choice for RPG enthusiasts. To download Anima, you need 2.3 GB of storage on your mobile.

2) Torchlight Infinite

Torchlight Infinite is a dungeon exploration game (Image via XD Inc.)

Torchlight Infinite is one of the best dungeon exploration mobile games where players navigate through a fantasy realm, similar to earlier games in the Torchlight series. From a top-down perspective, players control their character to navigate the game world. They engage in combat using weapons, spells, and skills to battle monsters, gather new items and treasures, and trade items to enhance their character's abilities.

The game's main focus is to provide players with various customization options through its progression systems. Torchlight Infinite's size is around 3.6 GB.

3) Undecember

Undecember is one of the best hack-and-slash mobile games (Image via Needs Games)

Undecember lets players create unique character builds by combining skill and link runes limitlessly. There are no fixed classes, which lets players customize their characters and equipment. This hack-and-slash action RPG offers extensive skills and ruins, facilitating diverse customization. Players can enjoy various in-game activities, including challenging dungeons, cooperative boss battles, and PvP options.

This game provides a highly customizable and engaging RPG experience, making it one of the best mobile games. Undecember takes a whopping 7 GB, but since it offers good graphics and lots of content, it is worth a shot.

4) Titan Quest

Titan Quest has easy tap features and motion control (Image via Iron Lore Entertainment)

Titan Quest is an action RPG like Diablo Immortal with easy tap features and motion controls. It is set in the ancient world with a mythological theme. Players choose character classes, explore rich environments, and battle mythological creatures. The game is known for its extensive skill tree and offers both single-player and multiplayer modes.

Titan Quest has expansions and has been remastered for modern systems. It has a dedicated fan base and is well-received for its immersive gameplay and mythological elements. The game's size is about 3.7 GB.

5) Eternium

Eternium is an action RPG with a diverse environment (Image via Dream Primer Entertainment)

Eternium is an action RPG game featuring classic real-time combat and character customization. Players can choose from mage, warrior, or bounty hunter classes, wield various weapons, and learn new abilities as they level up. Eternium is one of the best mobile games Diablo Immortal players can play.

The game offers diverse environments, from dark dungeons to snowy mountains and even the moon. Explore, collect loot, and equip gear for your hero. Each hero class has access to around 20 abilities, leading to higher-level tactical complexity. Eternium takes up only 826 MB of storage on your device.

