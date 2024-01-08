Diablo Immortal class tier list for PvP

Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play MMORPG with seven classes players can choose from. The game has various modes, including PvP, where players can show their skills by battling against other players. Season 21 of the game brings various changes to the meta, and one must select the best class to defeat other players in battle.

One needs proper knowledge about classes and the current meta to triumph in PvP matchups. Although this choice often depends on one's play style, going with a low-ranking one might lead to unfavorable results.

Changing classes in the game doesn't reset a player's progress, giving one more reason to jump into a better class in the current season. This guide will suggest the best classes for PvP, but players can use the class they're comfortable with.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Diablo Immortal tire list for PvP battles 2024

While all classes in Diablo Immortal perform well, some are better than others for PvP battles (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

PvP battles are where players fight against players to test their skills. While all the classes in the game are powerful, some work better in PvP than others. Listed below are the best and worst classes for this Diablo Immortal format.

S-tier

Barbarian: Barbarian is a fast and tanky class, making it almost unstoppable during Player versus Player battle scenarios. This class has potent skills, great damaging capability, and can get close to other players for successful melee hits. With the right build and skill, Barbarians can be hard to deal with in PvP battles.

Crusader: Crusaders have exponential damage and provide buffs to their teammates. This class is also extremely tanky and quick-footed. It takes hits and protects its teammates while dealing a good amount of damage. This class can also evade danger by running away on its mount, making it perfect for PvP battles and farming in Diablo Immortal.

Demon Hunter: The Demon Hunter uses ranged attacks and has great damage to go with it. It is one of the best classes for PvP matchups because of its evasive skills and ability to deal extreme damage from a safe range. While the class isn't tanky, with a little practice, players can become unstoppable during player-versus-player scenarios.

A-tier

Blood Knight: Blood Knight is one of the newest classes in Diablo Immortal and has the upper hand during PvPs because of its self-healing abilities. This class has astonishing damage, dashing skills, and crowd control, giving it an edge over other classes in PvP scenarios. A correctly built Blood Knight can become virtually unkillable.

Necromancer: Necromancers can spawn the dead, staying safe from danger and letting the minions do the fighting. This class can be great for PvP as it can summon a mob to attack the enemies while dealing damage from a safe distance. The Necromancer also has skills that can stun opponents while its spawns or teammates finish them off.

Wizard: The Wizard class has one of the highest damage outputs in Diablo Immortal. This class has astonishing AOE damage and potent skills but requires players to be careful of incoming attacks because of its low health. While the Wizard may not be helpful during PvE scenarios, it is mighty for PvP battles. The Wizard class can be a menace against other classes with the right build.

B-tier

Monk: The Monk class has not received justice this season. While the class can potentially become a powerhouse, it's not doing well in the current meta. Unlike the other classes in Diablo Immortal, Monks lack the defense and offense to stand against other classes in the game. While players can still use this class, they must be meticulous against Barbarians or Crusaders.

While players can use this information for a successful PvP session, they must not refrain from using different classes and builds in Diablo Immortal.