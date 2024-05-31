There are many reasons to try out No Man's Sky in 2024. The game was released back in August 2016 and with eight years of continuous updates, the game is completely different than it used to be at release. The entire gaming community has been craving for a true space exploration game for some time and No Man's Sky ticks all the right boxes.

No Man's Sky is arguably one of the biggest MMO games to have ever been made. The developers have incorporated extensive procedural generation to create a near-infinite universe for the players to experience.

In 2024, the game feels completely new, offering things unheard of in gaming. This article will state five reasons to try out No Man's Sky in 2024.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five reasons to try out No Man's Sky in 2024

1) True sense of exploration in an infinite universe

Exploring a near-infinite universe is one of the reasons to try No Man's Sky in 2024. (Image via Hello Games)

Taking advantage of procedural generation, the game can create up to 18 quintillion unique planets. These planets are spread out among billions of star systems inhabiting 256 Galaxies. Each planner has their own unique flora and fauna based on the planet type.

The players are left to their own will to decide what to do in this vast expanse of space, giving a true sense of exploration and adventure in an infinite universe.

2) Vast number of things to do

Freighters and starships in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

No Man’s Sky offers a mind-boggling amount of things to do that will keep you busy for hours. While some of them are for basic survival aspects, there are many things that a truly open-world game should have.

Here are some things to do in-game:

Exploring

Starship Gathering

Resource gathering

Crafting

Farming

Refining

Base Building

Combat

Owning pets

Upgrading exosuits, multi-tools, etc

Establishing relationships with alien species

Interesting storylines

Owning freighters and a battalion of ships

Remember, these are only a few of the many reasons to try out No Man's Sky in 2024. The game has a near-infinite universe, giving you the freedom to explore and find.

3) Base building

A small base on top of a mountain peak in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

Building bases is possible on all kinds of terrain like mountains, underwater, lakes, or even clouds. Bases form an integral part of the No Man's Sky experience as your imagination is the limit to what you can build. They are also functional as every other structure like storage systems and starship launch pads are only possible in your base camp.

Bases can also be uploaded to servers that other players can discover, or your friends can visit. This gives a sense of awe and exploration when stumbling across another player's base especially since the chances of it happening are one in a million. This is one of the primary reasons to try out No Man's Sky in 2024.

4) Free lifetime updates

No Man's Sky lifetime updates (Image via Hello Games)

Hello Games is known for releasing massive game-changing updates every few months. These updates can include anything from visual overhaul to introducing procedurally generated space stations in the Orbital update.

The game is ever-evolving because of these updates which come absolutely free after you purchase the game once, making it one of the many reasons to try out No Man's Sky in 2024.

5) Different game modes and Multiplayer

Flexible difficulty settings in No Man's Sky (Image via Hello Games)

No Man’s Sky has both co-op and PvP aspects to it. Being able to explore an entire universe with your friend in your respective starships, makes the game worthwhile to invest your time.

It also offers complete control of your difficulty and world settings giving rise to several game modes to play. The game can be used to unwind or relax by reducing the intensity of all the challenges. The ability to tune the game to how you’d like to play is one of the main reasons to try out No Man's Sky in 2024.

These are five of the many aspects to consider if you're looking for reasons to try out No Man's Sky in 2024.

