5 significant Sea of Thieves updates that changed the game for the better

Rare has implemented many stellar Sea of Thieves updates to make the game a pirate masterpiece that has appealed to players both old and new. If you've ever sailed the vast waters of this game, you know the thrill of uncovering hidden treasures, engaging in epic ship battles, and trying to keep your crew from ending up in the Ferryman’s brig. It's a thrill very few games can offer.

Choosing just five Sea of Thieves updates that significantly improved the game is a tough job, as the game has received a steady stream of fantastic content since its launch. However, these five updates stand out for their impact on the overall experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Sea of Thieves updates that vastly improved the game

1) The Hungering Deep (June 2019)

Official cover of The Hungering Deep. (Image via Rare)

The introduction of Megalodons marked a thrilling chapter in the maritime adventures of Sea of Thieves, injecting the vast seas with a formidable new threat. The mysterious Shrouded Ghost was introduced, a legendary Megalodon with incredibly rare spawn rates in the game.

To add a festive touch, the "Festival of Giving" event sailed in, offering special cosmetics and a friendly, community vibe. These updates not only made sailing more thrilling but also brought players together for some memorable adventures.

2) Forsaken Shores (September 2019)

Forsaken Shores official cover. (Image via Rare)

Sea of Thieves got a major upgrade with the dangerous Devil's Roar region, where volcanoes and geysers make every trip risky and rewarding. This region offered perilous voyages with increased rewards.

Plus, the addition of Rowboats gave solo players and scouts a small, agile option for their adventures. These changes not only expanded the game but also made adventures even more exciting for all pirates!

3) Emissaries (December 2019)

Emissaries and their ships. (Image via Rare)

In Sea of Thieves, things got even more exciting as Trading Companies turned into Factions, letting players join and earn special rewards. With Emissary Flags, you could fly your faction's flag for better rewards, but watch out for other players looking for a challenge.

The addition of dynamic World Events like Skeleton Ships and Ghost Fleets brought more variety and purpose to exploring the seas, making every journey full of surprises and valuable loot. In the upcoming Sea of Thieves Season 11, the emissaries are getting new updates that make it more enjoyable and interesting.

4) A Pirate's Life (June 2021)

Jack Sparrow on the cover of A Pirate's Life. (Image via Rare)

Sea of Thieves crossed paths with Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean, bringing in exciting new stories, characters, and ship looks. Now, players can join adventures with Jack Sparrow on his Black Pearl or face off against Davy Jones and the Flying Dutchman. It's like sailing in the movies, adding a magical touch to the game's experience!

5) Guild System (December 2022)

Guild System as seen in the game. (Image via Rare)

The introduction of Guilds in Sea of Thieves turned out to be a major upgrade. Now, players can team up with others to form crews with shared goals and progression, promoting community and cooperation. You can pledge yourself and your ship to a guild. Choose from the ships pledged to that guild and set sail for shared adventures. You can join three guilds at one time.

The guild system probably tops the list of reasons to play Sea of Thieves in recent times. Once your guild reaches level 15, you can become a Guild Emissary, sailing as a representative and unlocking even more rewards. It's a cool way for pirates to work together and achieve greatness on the high seas. By participating in World Events, players can earn a reputation for their guild and level up further.

These are just a few of the many updates that turned the game into the vibrant and thrilling game it is today. Every update brings in fresh content, new mechanics, and exciting challenges, making the game a blast for both seasoned pirates and first-time sailors.

With Rare's continued commitment to post-launch support, the future of enthusiastic pirates looks as open and full of possibilities as the vast ocean itself.