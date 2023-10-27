5 weakest bosses in Final Fantasy 14

Final Fantasy 14 bosses are designed as a spectacle with their distinctive orchestrated music and amazing visuals. The mechanics of a fight often require teamwide coordination, and in higher difficulties such as Savage raids, they also have individual and role responsibilities. This is why the battles are quite challenging, despite the mechanics being choreographed according to a timeline.

However, some boss fights are underwhelming because of poor balancing or an excessive number of gimmicks, preventing from being placed in the same tier of difficulty as other hard-fought battles. This article lists the weakest bosses in Final Fantasy 14.

5 disappointing bosses in Final Fantasy 14, ranked

5) The Weapon's Refrain (Ultimate)

The final form of Ultima Weapon in the Weapon's Refrain Ultimate. (Image via Square Enix)

The Weapon's Refrain (UWU) is the second Ultimate released during the Stormsblood expansion in Final Fantasy 14. Ultimates are generally 18-20-minute boss gauntlets, but UWU shortened the boss encounter to 15 minutes, making it an outlier in the raid series.

The developers experimented with adding more puzzles instead of reaction-based mechanics in this fight, resulting in the "Race to World's First" being quite entertaining as even veteran players struggled to figure out the solutions to the different mechanics.

However, once all the puzzles were solved, the boss fight lost most of its difficulty. Players today consider many of the Savage bosses harder than UWU, despite them being a tier below Ultimate difficulty.

4) The Abyssal Fracture (Extreme)

The corrupted boss in the Abyssal Fracture Extreme trial. (Image via Square Enix)

Extreme trials can be unlocked once players complete the Normal difficulty variant of the fight in the story. These bosses act as a stepping stone between Normal and Savage raids.

The Abyssal Fracture is the latest Extreme trial released with the 6.5 update in Final Fantasy 14. It is the final boss in Endwalker expansion, and players expected it to pose a certain level of threat.

However, the boss was defeated in a single attempt by many veterans, setting a new low in the Extreme tier of difficulty.

3) Thaleia Alliance raid

One of the bosses the players battle in the Thaleia Alliance raid in Final Fantasy 14. (Image via Square Enix)

Thaleia is the conclusion to the Myth of the Realm Alliance raid series in Final Fantasy 14. It is a 24-player raid split into three groups. Visually, it is stunning, and the music score of the raid series is memorable.

However, the community was quite unpleased by the difficulty of this raid as Alliance raids have been getting progressively easier with each entry.

Mechanics that utilized the three eight-player raid groups by assigning different responsibilities to them, were missing in the raid, leaving players quite unsatisfied with the unengaging experience of the boss fights.

2) Deltascape V1.0 (Savage)

Alte Roite, the first boss in Deltascape in Final Fantasy 14. (Image via Square Enix)

Deltascape is the first part of the Savage raid series released during the Stormblood expansion in Final Fantasy 14. Alte Roite, the boss in Deltascape V1.0, is regarded as one of the worst in the game.

Similar to a prior entry, this boss was defeated in a single attempt in the Race to World's First for the Savage raid series. Generally, the first boss of a Savage raid tier is expected to take a few hours in a World Race.

However, this sheer disparity in the level of challenge among the first Savage raid bosses left veteran players discontent.

1) Cape Westwind

The boss in the 8-player trial before the changes made to Cape Westwind in Final Fantasy 14. (Image via Square Enix)

Prior to the changes made in the Endwalker expansion, Cape Westwind used to be the first eight-player trial players would battle in Final Fantasy 14. It was also one of the biggest secret laughing stocks of the game.

Twitch and YouTube streamers who newly started playing the game would constantly receive warnings regarding the high difficulty of the boss in their chat. This was a common prank pulled by the community to scare newer players.

However, when they finally attempted the boss, it died in a record time of five seconds, leaving even the most vocally expressive streamers speechless. The developers later changed the trial into an instanced duty at the beginning of the Endwalker expansion.