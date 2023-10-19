5 best features included in the Final Fantasy 14 6.5 update

Final Fantasy 14 is often praised for the consistency of its patches, which are released between each expansion. They usually add many quality-of-life features, balance changes, bug fixes, new story quests, and battle content to the game. A preview of all the content in a patch is generally shown in a Live Letter by none other than the beloved game director Naoki Yoshida, which is broadcasted on Twitch and YouTube.

Patch 6.5 in Final Fantasy 14 is the last major update for the Endwalker expansion, released on October 3. Although it will be followed by some minor patches, players will have to wait for another year before the next expansion, Dawntrail. So, this being the last major update, what has it brought to the game to excite players?

What are the five best features in Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.5?

1) New main scenario quests

Expand Tweet

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.5 added new main story quests. These bring the Endwalker expansion to a close, setting the stage for an all-new storyline and cast of characters with the upcoming expansion Dawntrail, scheduled to release in Summer 2024. Here's an overview:

Main story Quest - Seeking the light

Level Requirement - Disciple of War or Magic level 90

Available at Radz-at-Han (X:4.4 Y:9.8) from Varshan.

Players must first complete the main scenario quest, "The Dark Throne."

2) Update to the character portraits

Various customizable options for character portraits in Final Fantasy 14. (Image via Square Enix)

Character portraits have always been a fan-favorite feature in Final Fantasy 14. Fellow Warriors of Light can customize their personal portraits with various in-game emotes and add flair to them with rare attainable frames, backgrounds, and accents. They are rewarded for completing various achievements in the game.

The character portraits in Final Fantasy 14 would previously only appear in limited content such as PvP game modes, various dungeons, and raids. But with the implementation of patch 6.5, it will now also appear in battle dialogues during main scenario quest battles, starting from the first quest of Patch 2.0.

3) Myths of the Realm

The Myth of the Realm Alliance raid. (Image via Square Enix)

The Chronicles of a New Era quest was added with patch 6.5. It concludes the gripping storyline of the Twelve Gods and their secret identity, which has been an enigma since the launch of Final Fantasy 14.

Players were first introduced to the Twelve Gods while creating their characters, as they would get the option to select one of them as their deity. The Alliance raid series for the Endwalker expansion in Final Fantasy 14 finally brings the riveting tale to an end that both veterans and newcomers would be excited to learn about.

Alliance raid quest - The Heart of the Myth

Level Requirement - Disciple of War or Magic level 90

Available at Mor Dhona (X:23.9 Y:9.1) from Deryk

Players must first complete the following Chronicles of a New Era quest - "The Secret of the Twelve."

4) New trial - The Abyssal Fracture

The Abyssal Fracture (Extreme) can be unlocked after progressing further in the main story quest. (Image via Square Enix)

Trials are eight-man battle content that can be unlocked through the main story quests. They feature major bosses from the story with spectacular art design and phenomenal music that are a formidable challenge to conquer. These trials can be experienced in both normal and extreme difficulty.

Level requirement - Disciple of War or Magic level 90

Item level requirement - Average item level 625 or above

Time limit - 60 minutes

The totem received upon completing this trial in Extreme difficulty can be exchanged for rewards such as mounts, weapons, or accessories by speaking with Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0).

5) New Unreal trial - The Singularity Reactor

Thordann scaled up to level 90 for the Unreal trial. (Image via Square Enix)

Unreal trials in Final Fantasy 14 feature fan-favorite trial bosses who were part of the previous expansions. Due to power scaling, level cap increase, and various changes made to the different Jobs, older Extreme Trials would pose no challenge to veteran players. So, the developer decided to bring back the old bosses with a bit of a twist.

The Unreal trials scale the bosses to the current cap of level 90 and adjust the difficulty to make the experience feel as challenging and enjoyable as it used to be. Fans were especially looking forward to The Singularity Reactor, which brings back Thordann, a venerated boss from the Heavensward expansion.

Level Requirement - Disciple of War or Magic level 90

Item level Requirement - Average item level 560 or above

Item level Sync - 565

Party Size - Eight players

Time limit - 60 minutes

Patch 6.5 will be followed by a few minor updates that will bring additional content, like the Variant and Criterion dungeons. The Savage difficulty Criterion dungeon is expected to challenge even the most veteran players, so fans of Final Fantasy 14 have much to look forward to.