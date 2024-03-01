7 pro tips for Last Epoch endgame

Last Epoch's endgame offers quite a lot for players to invest in despite being in its first seasonal cycle. Anyone can clear the campaign and hop onto any one of three available game modes, including the Monolith of Fate, Dungeons, or the Arena. However, the transition from mid-game to the end game can overwhelm many players, as each build needs the perfect tweaks for optimal outcomes.

This article lists some tips that can guide you to have an easier endgame, making each run smoother than the prior. There are also a few keys to making a character powerful and sustainable against increased incoming damage, which will be mentioned below.

Capping resistances, crafting, and more tips to follow for Last Epoch endgame

1) Capping resistances

Character resistances in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

While the game does come with seven different resistances, capping them to the recommended number is pretty easy. The minimum recommended resistance for any type, be it elementals or others, is 75%.

Anything above that allows you to resist shred damages from enemies, while anything below that counts as negative while having more chances of one-shotting you.

2) Understanding your stats

Legendary weapon in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

ARPG titles rely heavily on multiple stats that can determine your builds. However, there is another side to this coin as well. Within those multiple stats, investing in the wrong ones might reverse affect your build's damage outcome or survivability. For example, any melee or ranged attacker must max their critical strike chance for a 100% uptime in yellow numbers.

For this, you must add to your base critical strike chance rather than "increased critical chance." Similarly, look out for your attacking scales as well, such as Physical, Spell, or Elemental, and build accordingly.

3) Crafting

Crafting in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Crafting will always help you in your journey to fine-tune your build. Going back to the first point, one of the efficient ways to cap your resistance is via crafting. Additionally, knowing your stats helps, as you can collect affix shards and slot them in a gear piece you like.

4) Blessings

Blessings in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Blessings are the final buffs that can be earned by completing a Monolith timeline. There are two versions of a Monolith, one of Normal difficulty and the other of Legendary. Typically, the buffs granted from each of these difficulty tiers vary. These buffs can range from resistance to your critical multiplier, chance, and more.

Hence, know your build and progress through the timelines for the buffs you need. It is recommended to have an idea of all the Blessings granted in each Monolith.

5) Factions

Merchant Guild Faction in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Aside from blessings and crafting, Faction guilds will heavily impact your character going forward. Be it Merchant Guild or the Circle of Fortune, getting the desired loot will always be the key.

Hence, selecting a Faction and offering your undying pledge until maximum rank is important to get access to the best of loots they have to offer.

6) Loot filter

Loot filer (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

While this isn't the most important tip, having a loot filter always helps sort out the best gears suitable for your build. Creating your filter or importing one of someone else's is relatively simple. Doing so will make the items you don't want disappear and highlight the ones you need.

This is a very effective way to rush through the early endgame, as looking through each burst of loot can become tiring.

7) Push Corruption

High Corruption Monolith (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Your ultimate goal will be to push Monolith Corruption to the limit until your build cannot handle it anymore. A quick and efficient way to push Corruption is to repeatedly defeat a certain Monolith boss, accumulating multiple gazes of Orobyss. Once you have enough, defeat a Shade of Orobyss to gain significantly increased Corruption in just one fight.

Always push Corruptions in the Empowered/Legendary difficulty versions of the Monoliths.

