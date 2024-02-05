10 advanced Palworld tips you weren’t aware of

There are certain advanced Palworld tips that even someone with hundreds of hours of game time might not know about. From moving around quickly while being encumbered to not being affected by extreme weather conditions without protective clothing, certain tips can help you accomplish a lot in this title.

This article will offer some suggestions for advanced Palworld gamers to help you be at the top of your game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

10 advanced Palworld tips that you probably didn’t know of

1) Carry a huge amount of items

Moving in your base (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

After the recent update, you can move around very slowly even if the items in your inventory exceed the weight limit. However, there is a way to prevent getting encumbered, irrespective of how much weight you are carrying.

Simply click and hold on the item in your chest and come out of the inventory view. Then, while holding down the mouse button, you can move around freely without being weighed down.

2) Vixy can dig up Mega Spheres

Vixy (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

You can upgrade your Vixy’s Partner Skill (Dig Here!) to level 4 and make it dig up Mega Spheres for you. When you assign this creature to a ranch in your base, it will usually yield regular Spheres. However, with a level 4 Partner Skill, this Pal can dig up a better quality Sphere. This way, you can stockpile these items instead of their regular variant.

You can then use these Spheres to level up fast in Palworld, which can be quite the grind. So, bank as much XP as you can.

3) Use the Viewing Cage to store extra Pals

Viewing Cage (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

You can make use of the Viewing Cage to get extra Pal storage slots if you have used up all in your Palbox. This is a brilliant Palworld tip that not many players are aware of.

Having a bunch of extra slots can allow you to catch your favorite creatures without being restricted by a shortage of slots.

4) Survive all climate extremities

Heat-resistant Armor (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

If you are wearing heat-resistant armor, make sure to put on a cold-resistant undershirt to prevent any weather extremity from affecting you. This way, whether you are in the incredible heat of the desert or on the frosted mountain caps, you will not be affected by either weather condition.

Thermal Undershirts have varying rarities. So, depending on the level you get, the protection will be directly proportional.

5) Kitsun is your best friend in extreme climate

Kitsun (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This Pal is one of the best mounts in the game as it has the Partner Skill that gives it the ability to negate the effects of heat and cold when you ride it.

As a result, if you catch this monster in Palworld, you can ride it and not have to worry about the weather at any time. Whether you are in a snowy region or in the dry desert, Kitsun will keep you warm or cool, respectively.

6) Become rich without glitches in Palworld

Crafting nails (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Ingots can be converted into Nails and sold to Merchants for a hefty price. You can make two Nails from one Ingot. Where the latter sells for 20 Gold, the former will fetch you 320 Gold.

Yes, there is some time that you need to invest, but you can simply assign a Pal to do the task for you. This method can greatly fetch you a lot of Gold coins in Palworld if you don’t want to use glitches in this game.

7) Grappling Guns can help you move while encumbered

Grappling Gun in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

If you ever run into a situation where you are carrying too much weight and can’t move around freely, Grappling Guns will help you overcome that issue.

These items will help you grab onto something you can latch onto and move in the direction of that item, even if you are over the permissible weight limit. Having multiple Grappling Guns will help you bypass the cooldown timer. So, it is advisable to craft a few of these items and equip them.

8) Use the Meat Cleaver to get Ancient Civilization Parts

Using a Meat Cleaver (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

After catching a few bosses in Palworld, you might not find all of them useful. Instead of keeping them in your Palbox, you can use the Meat Cleaver to butcher these Pals.

Doing this will reward you with useful drops like High Quality Pal Oil, Ancient Civilization Parts, Precious Plume, and more. Even if you might feel attached to these Pals, it is always a good source of resources. So, don’t hesitate to butcher Boss Pals that you don’t have a use for.

9) Utilize Dark-type Pals at your base

Pyrin Noct (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

These Pals are known to never sleep as they are nocturnal beasts. They embrace the dark and work throughout the clock. Pals like Hoocrates, Daedream, Helzephyr, Astegon, Loupmoon, Menasting, and the rest can work non-stop. So, it is advisable to deploy these creatures at your base to make them work continuously for abundant resources.

10) Use Death Bags as freezers

Death Bags are free freezers (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

You can use your Palworld Death Bag as a free freezer. Once you place an item that has a timer on it inside this pouch, the timer will freeze and you can store it inside this pouch indefinitely.

It can be a pain asssigning a Pal with the Cooling Work Suitability to a freezer and preventing food from getting spoiled. So, if you die a few times at your base, you can use your Death Bags to preserve food items for free.