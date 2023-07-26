All Diablo 4 Bludgeoning Barbarian skills

Diablo 4 comprises five distinct classes like Rogue, Necromancer, Druid, Sorcerer, and Barbarian. Every class has advantages and special abilities that are pivotal in delivering a unique gameplay experience. If you admire the thrill of close-range encounters, then the Barbarian is an ideal fit for your playstyle. It comprises many skills that favor an aggressive approach.

Diablo 4 provides an extensive skill tree for each class, as is the case with Barbarian. You can opt for the myriad Bludgeoning skills if you aim to wreak havoc in combat by dealing a significant amount of damage and inflicting stun on enemies.

What are the Diablo 4 Bludgeoning Barbarian skills?

Diablo 4 allows you to craft a variety of builds for all classes. This is possible due to the numerous skills associated with each class. If you are new to this series or simply aim to slay enemies with robust survivability, then the Barbarian class possesses many Bludgeoning skills that can aid you.

Bash

Combat Bash is the upgraded version (Image via Diablo 4)

Bash is one of the best Bludgeoning skills you can try out for the Barbarian. It unleashes a Bash attack on your foe, along with dealing an additional amount of damage. Furthermore, when you are done performing this attack four times, the next Bash has the potential to stun the enemy for a few seconds.

You can increase the stun duration if you resort to a two-handed weapon to deal with foes. If you are on the lookout for some of the best weapons, then feel free to delve into this list highlighting the five best two-handed maces.

The following are the other superior Bash skills:

Enhanced Bash : Dealing damage to any stunned foe with Bash offers a certain percentage increase in Fortify. This increase is doubled if you use a two-handed weapon.

: Dealing damage to any stunned foe with Bash offers a certain percentage increase in Fortify. This increase is doubled if you use a two-handed weapon. Battle Bash : Inflicting damage on any stunned adversary using a Bash attack offers additional Fury. You can use a two-handed weapon to avail of extra Fury.

: Inflicting damage on any stunned adversary using a Bash attack offers additional Fury. You can use a two-handed weapon to avail of extra Fury. Combat Bash: Your next Mastery or Core skill receives Overpower upon delivering four critical strikes from Bash with the help of a two-handed weapon.

Hammer of the Ancients

You can opt for the Furious Hammer of the Ancients skill (Image via Diablo 4)

You can rely on the Hammer of the Ancients to deliver a significant amount of physical damage in a concentrated spot. It enables your character to slam the hammer at the cost of some Fury. This skill is instrumental in crafting some robust Barbarian builds.

The following are the upgraded versions of Hammer of the Ancients:

Enhanced Hammer of the Ancients : You have the potential to gain some Fury based on every foe impacted by Hammer of the Ancients. This power can stack a few times.

: You have the potential to gain some Fury based on every foe impacted by Hammer of the Ancients. This power can stack a few times. Furious Hammer of the Ancients: You can deal an additional percentage of damage calculated on the amount of Fury you possessed while triggering the attack.

You can deal an additional percentage of damage calculated on the amount of Fury you possessed while triggering the attack. Violent Hammer of the Ancients: Upon overpowering with this skill, you can deal a huge percentage of damage that lasts for a few seconds.

Wallop

Wallop can enable you to deal more damage (Image via Diablo 4)

Wallop is one of the crucial passives that enables your skills pertaining to Bludgeoning weapons to deal an extra amount of damage to foes afflicted with a stun or vulnerable debuff.

Concussion

You can stun foes using this skill (Image via Diablo 4)

If you possess skills that use Bludgeoning weapons, then you stand a chance to stun adversaries for a while. You have a slightly higher probability of stunning foes when resorting to two-handed Bludgeoning weapons.

Iron Maelstrom

This is an ultimate skill (Image via Diablo 4)

Iron Maelstrom ultimate skill utilizes two-handed Bludgeoning and Slashing weapons along with other dual wield weapons to unleash a devastating attack. This skill can potentially deal massive damage and is potent in dealing with multiple enemies.

It has the following versions:

Prime Iron Maelstrom : Acquiring this skill grants Iron Maelstrom additional critical strike chance and damage.

: Acquiring this skill grants Iron Maelstrom additional critical strike chance and damage. Supreme Iron Maelstrom: This skill reduces the cooldown of Iron Maelstrom when you directly damage any foe right after a weapon swap.

Walking Arsenal

You can deal increased damage with Bludgeoning weapons (Image via Diablo 4)

Walking Arsenal is another robust passive skill wherein you can avail enhanced damage for a few seconds. This boost is triggered when you directly damage an adversary with two-handed Bludgeoning, Slashing, or dual-wield weapons.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.

@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent #Diablo4 is here, and the forces of Hell begin to overwhelm Sanctuary again!The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent pic.twitter.com/JzUw3EnGG5

Diablo 4 comprises many activities and quest types you can try out to test the builds. You can expect to come across some difficult end-game activities in the game, and hence you can benefit from reading this guide on the five best builds for Nightmare Dungeons.