5 best Diablo 4 builds to use in Nightmare Dungeons

Diablo 4’s Nightmare Dungeons are one of the best ways to farm up exp in the game. However, as this is some of the toughest content the game offers, you need strong builds to survive. Most casual builds will do okay, but you shouldn’t bring a leveling build into dungeons like these. After some research, I determined what I think are the best options players have right now in Season 1 of D4.

However, this could change or be updated over time. In addition, it’s the opinion of one writer. Don’t let this list turn you off from a character or build that you’re enjoying and using in Diablo 4’s Nightmare Dungeons.

Which Diablo 4 builds are best for Nightmare Dungeons?

5) Twisting Blades Rogue

Ability loadout

Cold Imbuement

Shadow Imbuement

Dash

Shadow Step

Puncture

Twisting Blades

Momentum

Inner Sight

Twisting Blades Rogue (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

With the right movement, you can decimate enemy groups using Twisting Blades. You fire off the initial blades, which return after a delay. So, if you re-position so that other mobs will get hit, you can shred right through them.

However, this build requires great skill and understanding of Diablo 4’s movement. That makes it less ideal than other Rogue builds, but it’s still a safe Nightmare Dungeon offering. It’s fast, it’s fun, and you can constantly dart around the map, eliminating threats.

4) Thorns Barbarian

Ability loadout

War Cry

Rallying Cry

Challenging Shout

Steel Grasp

Rend

Flay

One/Two-Handed Axe Expertise

Thorns Barbarian (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Thorns Barbarian is a simple build that doesn’t require a lot from the player. It’s also one of my personal favorite ways to play. It’s very passive, admittedly, once you have thorns online. However, you can basically pop shouts/war cries and smash enemies with Rend/Flay.

You can also use Steel Grasp to pull enemies in and initiate combat. It’s powerful, tanky, and a great option to safely farm Nightmare Dungeons. While it’s not the best build in Diablo 4, it’s a fan favorite either way.

3) Infinimist Necromancer

Ability loadout

Reap

Decrepify

Corpse Explosion

Bone Storm

Blood Mist

Reaper Skeletons

Frost Mages

Iron Golem

Infini-Mist Necromancer (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Personally, I’m not big on Lucky Hit builds, but this one might do it for me. You want to have over 50% Lucky Hit Bonus to really make this kick-off. The idea behind the build is that through the Decrepify Lucky Hit bonus, you can quickly refresh your cooldowns. That way, Blood Mist is always available, and you can use it and Corpse Explosion to smash groups of enemies into a pulp.

It’s a powerful build in Diablo 4, and with Lucky Hit procs, you can make Nightmare Dungeons look like child’s play. That's genuinely the only downside - you need to get lucky.

2) Werewolf Tornado Druid

Ability loadout

Tornado

Storm Strike

Hurricane

Blood Howl

Grizzly Rage

Cyclone Armor

Wariness

Swooping Aspect

Calamity

Masochistic

Calm Before the Storm

Werewolf Tornado Druid (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you have the Tempest Roar unique and the Dire Wolf’s Offensive Aspect, you can work towards this build. Those two pick-ups are mandatory, ahead of anything else that goes into the build.

This build is wildly powerful. Diablo 4’s Nightmare Dungeons cannot stand up to the might of a Werewolf Tornado build. It’s easy to use, and players of any skill level will find themselves Storm Striking and smashing the Tornado button to eliminate foes.

1) Rapid Fire Rogue

Ability loadout

Poison Trap

Shadow Imbuement

Dash

Shadow Step

Shadow Clone

Rapid Fire

Preparation

Precision

Rapid Fire Rogue (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Let’s be honest - Rapid Fire Rogue is one of the best builds in Diablo 4, bar none. It’s no shock that it’s also the best Nightmare Dungeon clearer. Since you will almost always have a Vulnerable target, you will never run out of energy. You can Rapid Fire your way through so many foes easily.

Combining Shadow Imbuement with Rapid Fire/Dash to debuff groups of enemies. This makes it incredibly simple to just Rapid Fire through a wave of enemies without too much stress or effort. It’s hands-down the best option right now.

Diablo 4’s Nightmare Dungeons might be challenging, but these builds will get you where you’re trying to go. If you want to push through harder content, you could do worse than these options.