All Diablo 4 Druid Malignant Hearts

Diablo 4 presents a plethora of content and complicated gameplay mechanics paired with a strong narrative. While the base game itself offers a significant amount of content, the new Season of Malignant has added some more features and quests. If you are a lore enthusiast, then you can partake in the new story missions. The latest season also introduces Malignant Hearts that you can earn along your journey.

Diablo 4 incentivizes crafting a variety of builds, and Malignant Hearts further aids you in enhancing them. Each heart provides a potent stat boost that can give you an edge in battles. If you prefer playing as a Druid, then you can rejoice, as there are four hearts specific to this class.

What are Diablo 4 Druid Malignant Hearts?

Diablo 4 comprises four categories of Malignant Hearts, namely Brutal, Wrathful, Devious, and Vicious. There are a whopping 32 Malignant Hearts in the game, with four of them tailor-made for each class.

The following are the four Malignant Hearts associated with the Druid:

The Moonrage: This heart belongs to the Vicious category. Your kills possess a small chance of summoning a wolf companion to aid you for a span of 20-30 seconds. You will also gain some additional points for wolves.

This Brutal Malignant Heart enables your Druid to cast Cyclone Armor in instances of 8-13 close adversaries. It is worth noting that the next instance of this bonus will only be triggered after 10-20 seconds have elapsed.

This is a Devious Malignant Heart. It pulls distant adversaries (around 30-50) towards you under the condition that you have activated an Ultimate Skill.

This Wrathful Malignant Heart type offers a significant percentage of probability (40-60%) of triggering Grizzly Rage for a few seconds. This is activated only when you are affected by a knockdown effect, stun, or freeze debuff.

Malignant Hearts can be obtained by slaying the corrupted enemies you encounter throughout your journey in Sanctuary. You can also clear out Malignant Tunnels, which will pit you against many corrupted foes. This maximizes your chance of acquiring Malignant Hearts.

You can craft Caged Hearts at Cormond's Wagon (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Alternatively, you can craft hearts at a vendor shop named Cormond’s Wagon. You will need to farm Ichor to craft any desired heart. Feel free to delve into this guide on how to farm Brutal Malignant Ichor in Diablo 4.

You must note that when farming for The Unconstrained Beast, which is a Wrathful Malignant Heart specific to Druid, you must partake in the game on a higher World Tier. You should play the game on World Tier 4 and try clearing out tunnels to obtain this heart.

Diablo 4 provides a wealth of options to tweak your build and deal with the ferocious enemies in the world of Sanctuary. If you wish to enhance your Druid in accordance with the new season, you can refer to this extensive build guide for the same.