All Diablo 4 Injured enemy stats explained

Diablo 4 offers an in-depth experience not only in terms of narrative but also in the form of numerous intertwining gameplay mechanics. Each class possesses many distinct skills and abilities that enable players to vary their playstyle in myriad ways. You can accumulate a vast variety of loot along your journey in Sanctuary that offer stat boosts and bonuses.

Injured is one of the many stats that you can inflict on your enemy, but you must be cautious as this stat can also impact you. There are a bunch of skills and Aspects that are associated with this stat. You can craft niche builds by resorting to the skills that inflict this debuff.

What does Injured mean in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 fans must note that their character or any enemy is classified as Injured when their life/health reduces to 35% or lower. Its counterpart is the Healthy status which is characterized by your health (or a foe's health) being well above the 80% threshold.

You must leverage this stat effectively to turn the tides of battle in your favor. While you can consider this a negative status effect, if used with a proper set of skills and gear, you can avail of robust bonuses.

Eluding Aspect can be used to leverage Injured debuff (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For example, the Eluding Aspect offers an effect wherein being inflicted by Injured (along with being crowd controlled) imparts an Unstoppable buff to you for the span of few seconds. Avid fans can refer to this article highlighting all the Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4.

Smithing Aspect also lends an advantage when inflicting the Injured debuff on foes. You are offered a boost in critical strike chance when tackling Injured adversaries. Furthermore, you can even avail of an increased duration of crowd control if you are Healthy.

Which Diablo 4 skills use the Injured status effect?

Slaying Strike skill is tied to Injured stat (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 comprises a bunch of skills associated with Barbarian and Rogue that leverage the Injured stat. Necromancer also consists of damage vs Injured effect. Furthermore, there are several Affixes that also make use of this stat. Those inclined to learn more can check out this guide explaining all Diablo 4 core stats.

The following Barbarian skill is associated with Injured:

Slaying Strike: This skill enhances the damage dealt to Injured adversaries.

Rogue possesses the following set of skills pertaining to the Injured stat:

Enhanced Shadow Imbuement: You are granted an additional critical strike chance (around 15%) when tackling foes impacted by Shadow Imbuement.

You are granted an additional critical strike chance (around 15%) when tackling foes impacted by Shadow Imbuement. Exploit: You can deal extra damage not only to Injured foes but also to Healthy enemies.

You can deal extra damage not only to Injured foes but also to Healthy enemies. Primary Invigorating Strike: You can avail of an extra lucky hit chance upon hitting an enemy impacted by Injured or one that is crowd controlled.

You can avail of an extra lucky hit chance upon hitting an enemy impacted by Injured or one that is crowd controlled. Enhanced Invigorating Strike: You are granted a robust energy regeneration of this skill if you damage an Injured or crowd-controlled enemy.

