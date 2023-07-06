All Diablo 4 Necromancer key passives, explained

A fan-favorite class in the Diablo franchise, the Necromancer makes a comeback in Diablo 4 with improved features. These dark arts practitioners specialize in leading and conjuring armies of undead henchmen. They are able to summon and exercise control over undead creatures, thanks to their extensive knowledge of death and necromantic magic.

In Diablo 4, you have the option of selecting a Necromancer key passive that can enhance your skills. You can only choose one among four Necromancer key passives, so it is important to select one that can truly up your game.

Diablo 4 guide: All Diablo 4 Necromancer key passives

1) Kalan's Edict

When playing as a Necromancer, you can choose to play defensively while dealing substantial damage using your minions.

Kalan's Edict particularly supports this playstyle, as it grants 15% attack speed to your minions if you have not taken damage in the last three seconds. When you have seven or more minions, this effect is doubled. The increased attack speed enables your minions to quickly defeat simple monsters and weaker enemies.

Regardless of the build, the key is to produce enough corpses to benefit from the additional multiplier. Actively seek chances to produce corpses while engaged in a battle. The Necromancer can guarantee a steady flow of resources to increase the efficiency of their minions by employing talents or abilities that produce corpses.

2) Ossified Essence

Necromancers power their skills and spells with a resource called Essence. With Ossified Essence, there is a 1% damage increase per Essence for Bone Skills when the player has more than 50 available Essence points.

It is important to note that the main Bone talents, such as Bone Spirit and Bone Spear, are the only skills affected by this Necromancer key passive. By choosing this, you will have to go out of your way to gather as much Essence as you can while engaged in combat.

Generally, running this Necromancer key passive is not recommended because of its lack of versatility. Unless you are willing to equip Hemorrhage and Decompose to generate Essence, this is not the key passive for you.

3) Rathma's Vigor

In Diablo 4, Rathma's Vigor is a Necromancer Key Passive that is geared toward passive players who prioritize survival above offensive prowess. This key passive increases the player's maximum life by 10%, giving them a huge advantage in crucial combat circumstances. Players have a better chance of surviving and may take more damage with a higher maximum life.

Additionally, if you maintain 80% health for 15 seconds, Overpower is triggered, granting additional damage to your Blood skills based on your current life and Fortified Life.

This Necromancer key passive ability may be combined into a variety of builds aimed at increasing DPS (damage per second). While Rathma's Vigor primarily focuses on survivability and health boost, its secondary effect makes it even more beneficial for players seeking high damage output.

4) Shadowblight

Shadowblight is a popular key passive choice among Necromancers, and it is not hard to see why. When enemies are damaged by shadow-based skills, they become infected by Shadowblight for two seconds. Attacking infected foes with your minions deals 10% more damage. Additionally, an opponent takes an extra 22% Shadow Damage every 10th time while under the influence of Shadowblight.

When using this Necromancer key passive, it is important to include shadow-based skills in their build if they want to get the most out of Shadowblight.

The Shadowblight key passive works especially well with builds like the Blightlord or Spirit Bomber, which largely rely on Shadow Damage.

Overall, Diablo 4 offers a selection of intriguing Necromancer key passives with a variety of advantages and synergies for distinct playstyles. In the end, personal preferences determine the optimal key passive.

