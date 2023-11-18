All Diablo 4 Prime Gaming rewards and how to claim them (November 2023)

Diablo 4 has an exclusive reward program with Amazon Prime Gaming. Almost every month, players who've subscribed to the service can get their hands on some free in-game cosmetics.

These rewards, however, offer no in-game advantage and are purely cosmetic in nature. Players can use these to alter the looks of their characters and the weapons that they use in the game.

The Amazon Prime Gaming program is available across multiple countries in the world and offers a lot of free rewards on a regular basis. So, how does one claim their Diablo 4 Prime Gaming rewards for this month?

How to claim Diablo 4 Prime Gaming rewards

To claim the Diablo 4 Prime Gaming rewards, you will have to subscribe to Amazon Prime first. There are different types of subscriptions available. You can either go for a monthly subscription, or you can get a subscription that can be renewed yearly.

Once you've done that, you will have to link your Prime Gaming account to your Blizzard account. Here's what you need to do:

Log into your Prime Gaming account, and then navigate to the Diablo 4 tile.

Click on the tile, and it should take you to a new webpage.

On that web page, you will have an option to claim the rewards.

Click on that button. If your accounts are already linked, you will receive a message confirming the delivery of these cosmetics to your account.

Alternatively, if your account is not linked, then you will be prompted to link the two.

Follow the on-screen instructions, and enter your credentials as and when you're required to do so.

After you've successfully linked both your accounts, you will be redirected to the page with the rewards, and you will now be able to claim them.

After you've claimed the Diablo 4 Prime Gaming rewards, your rewards will automatically be available whenever you log into the game. If it's a Season Pass tier skip, then you will be able to claim the skipped tiers in the Season Pass itself.

Alternatively, if it's a cosmetic reward, you will have to make your way to any major city and interact with the wardrobe. Select the item that you want to customize, and if your claimed cosmetics match the item, then they will be shown in the menu below.

What are the Prime Gaming rewards for the month of November?

For this month, players will be able to claim the Vermillion Bundle. This bundle includes a Witchknife cosmetic for Necromancers, and a Wing Labrys for Rogues and Barbarians. Unfortunately, Druids and Sorcerers don't have any cosmetics included in this bundle.