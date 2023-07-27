All Diablo 4 Sorcerer Malignant Hearts

Sorcerers are among the most popular classes in Diablo 4, and many players are excited about what's in store for this class in the new season. With the launch of Malignant Hearts as a new feature in the Seasonal Realm, the Sorcerer class gets a total of four class-specific hearts that provide different effects and bonuses. These Malignant Hearts can be equipped to your gears to increase your character power.

There are 32 Malignant Hearts in the game. 12 of these hearts can be used by any class, while 20 are class-specific. Much like the other classes, Sorcerers get one heart for each Malignant heart type: Brutal, Vicious, Devious, and Wrathful. Check this guide to know more about the unique effect of each heart.

All Sorcerer Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4 explained

When playing as a Sorcerer in Season of the Malignant, you gain access to 12 general and four class-specific Malignant Hearts. Detailed below are the names of these hearts as well as their effects and classification.

Tal'Rasha (Vicious, Offensive): Gain 7-12% increased damage when you inflict damage with each unique element. This effect can last up to 10 seconds.

Gain 7-12% increased damage when you inflict damage with each unique element. This effect can last up to 10 seconds. Spellbreaking (Brutal, Defensive): Obtain 20-40% Resistance to specific elemental damage after taking damage from that element.

Obtain 20-40% Resistance to specific elemental damage after taking damage from that element. Spite (Devious, Utility): Gain a 20%-40% chance to crowd control enemies when you are afflicted with crowd control. It can last up to three seconds.

Gain a 20%-40% chance to crowd control enemies when you are afflicted with crowd control. It can last up to three seconds. Omnipower (Wrathful, Super): You consume all your Mana when launching Core Skills with a projectile. You fire an additional projectile with a 3.0-5% damage increase for every 45–35 more mana used.

You can only obtain the Omnipower effect in World Tier 4, while the others can be farmed in lower difficulty levels. However, it is best to farm on higher tiers to get more chances to acquire powerful Malignant Hearts.

It is important to note that once you socketed a Malignant Heart into your gear, you cannot remove it anymore. However, you can replace them with other Malignant Hearts.

What is the Malignant Hearts system?

In Diablo 4, the Season of the Malignant introduces a brand-new mechanic called Malignant Hearts. It functions similarly to the socketed gems you can install on your gears to strengthen your character. You can choose a Malignant Heart that works best for your fighting style because each one has a different effect.

Malignant hearts are available through farming and crafting, but neither of these approaches guarantees that you will obtain a particular effect. However, you can use items like Invokers to summon monsters that can drop specific types of hearts.

To create Malignant Hearts, visit Cormond's Workbench and bring the ingredients required for a certain heart recipe. You can also acquire these items as drops from corrupted monsters inside Malignant Tunnels.

If you want to experience the new seasonal content in Diablo 4, you need to create a new character in the Seasonal Realm.

You won't lose access to your previous characters since you can still play them on the Eternal Realm. However, you cannot upgrade them with the new mechanics available in the new season.