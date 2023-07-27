All Diablo 4 Vicious Malignant Hearts tier list

Diablo 4 contains many intricate gameplay systems that aid players in crafting their own character builds. The presence of five distinct classes further facilitates constant experimentation with myriad skills and abilities. Fans who have experienced the main campaign and most of the end-game content can delve into Season of the Malignant.

This season introduces Malignant Hearts that can be used to strengthen a character. There are four categories of hearts in this season namely Vicious, Devious, Brutal, and Wrathful. Fans inclined to know the best Vicious Malignant Hearts will benefit from this guide.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the best Vicious Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant added many features to the game along with some new story content. The prime highlight of this season are the Malignant Hearts, which one can leverage to avail of robust bonuses to tackle both new and existing enemy types.

This season comprises 32 hearts and every class has around four unique ones. Fans can delve into this guide to know about all types of Malignant Hearts in detail.

S-Tier

This is one of the best Vicious Malignant Hearts (Image via Diablo 4)

The following are the best Vicious Malignant Hearts:

The Picana: Landing critical strikes on foes electrically charges that adversary making it travel in an arc, along with dealing some amount of damage in the form of lightning. This lightning can also travel between multiple enemies affected by the charge.

Landing critical strikes on foes electrically charges that adversary making it travel in an arc, along with dealing some amount of damage in the form of lightning. This lightning can also travel between multiple enemies affected by the charge. The Sacrilegious: This heart enables one to automatically trigger a Corpse skill (which is equipped) every second if they walk near a dead foe. This, however, deals a reduced amount of damage as compared to the skill’s original one.

The Picana is usable by any class in the game, but the Sacrilegious is exclusive to the Necromancer class. Fans can delve into this extensive article highlighting all the Macabre skills associated with this class.

A-Tier

This heart can be used by any class (Image via Diablo 4)

The following Vicious Malignant Hearts can be considered in this tier:

Tempting Fate: Players can avail of an increased percentage (40-60%) from critical strikes at the cost of reduced damage from non-critical strikes.

Players can avail of an increased percentage (40-60%) from critical strikes at the cost of reduced damage from non-critical strikes. Cluster Munitions: Fans are offered a significant chance of unleashing three stun grenades that not only stun foes, but also deal some amount of physical damage.

Cluster Minions is associated with Rogue, and is ideal for players who wish to stun enemies along with resorting to crowd control tactics. Tempting Fate is free to be used with any class.

B-Tier

This heart can be used only by the Barbarian class (Image via Diablo 4)

The following hearts can be classified into this tier:

Moonrage: Slaying foes possess a small chance (around 5%) of summoning a wolf as a companion. It can assist players for a few seconds and grant three points to wolves.

Slaying foes possess a small chance (around 5%) of summoning a wolf as a companion. It can assist players for a few seconds and grant three points to wolves. Focused Rage: Upon consumption of about 60-100 Fury within a span of two seconds, the critical strike chance of the player’s next non-basic skill is enhanced by a certain percentage (possible increase range is 20-30%).

Focused Rage is a Barbarian-exclusive heart and is best suited for players who spam attacks that drain Fury faster. Moonrage, on the other hand, is tailor-made for Druids. Fans can check out this guide to know about all Druid Malignant Hearts.

C-Tier

This heart can be equipped by any class (Image via Diablo 4)

These are some of the least effective hearts:

The Dark Dance: Players’ core skills will cost a certain amount of life (around 68-51)instead of any primary resource like Mana, Essence, or Fury in instances when they have a life above 60% (every five seconds).

Players’ core skills will cost a certain amount of life (around 68-51)instead of any primary resource like Mana, Essence, or Fury in instances when they have a life above 60% (every five seconds). Tal’Rasha: One can avail of extra damage for a span of a few seconds based on the damage dealt by every unique element used.

The Dark Dance can be used by all classes, but the consumption of life to use core skills might not jive well with many players. Tal’Rasha is reserved for use by the Sorcerer class.

Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant is only playable if one has completed the game’s main story. Players unaware of this season can refer to this extensive guide outlining Caged Hearts, Infested Sockets, and other aspects.