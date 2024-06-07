All ESO chapters in chronological order (up to Gold Road)

The world of The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) has been steadily expanding since its initial launch. With the recent release of Gold Road, many are wondering about all the chapters available in the game. Including the new expansion, there are eight chapters in the title.

For players who want to understand ESO lore better or want to play the game from the start, knowing all of the game's chapters in chronological order is quite important.

Listed below are all the eight chapters of The Elder Scrolls Online chronologically (until Gold Road).

List of all The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) chapters in chronological order

1) Morrowind

The Morrowind chapter added a large zone for players to explore (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Release date: June 6, 2017

Morrowind was the first chapter added to ESO back in 2017. It was made free for everyone in 2022. While the DLC is now available with the base game, its large map and content were huge for players during its release. The Warden class was added during this chapter, along with a new region and PvP mode.

The Morrowing chapter also has a great storyline that is important for the lore.

2) Summerset

Summerset allows players to explore the Summerset Isles in ESO (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Release date: May 21, 2018

This chapter allowed players to explore the Summerset zone for the first time in The Elder Scrolls Online. Its large map included the Summerset Isle, home to the game's elves.

The title also got various quests and world bosses that players could use to explore the lore. Being able to interact with the high elves and live among them is exactly what players needed, and this chapter offered it to them.

Summerset brought various trials, dungeons, and world events to ESO. It also added Jewelry Crafting to the title. Players can purchase the DLC within the game itself.

3) Elsweyr

Elsweyr is one of the fan-favorite chapters in ESO (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Release date: June 4, 2019

Elsweyr is considered a fan-favorite among players as its main story ties into the Season of the Dragon arc. This chapter continues the story that was concluded in Summerset, which lasted for two years. One could only imagine the anticipation fans had for it.

The Necromancer and the Dragon Hunt event were added to The Elder Scrolls Online during the Elsweyr chapter. Players can purchase it through ESO Plus and buy the Necromancer class from the Crown Store.

Elsweyr has one of the best storylines in the game, and it also has ties to the Season of the Dragon.

4) Greymoor

Greymoor has a great gothic vampier storyline in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Release Date: May 18, 2020

In the Greymoor chapter, players were able to explore the western region of Skyrim for the first time in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Greymoor had a gothic theme and revolved around Vampire. The chapter allowed players to explore the Western Skyrim region, which is a Nordic Kingdom.

Just like the other upgrades before it, players can easily get Greymoor when they purchase ESO Plus. For anyone who's into gothic stuff and The Elder Scrolls Online, this chapter is a must-have.

5) Blackwood

The Blackwood chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Release Date: June 1, 2021

Although Blackwood only has one zone for players to explore, it contributes a lot to the main storyline. This is the only chapter that was released for the Google Stadia platform.

Blackwood added various content to The Elder Scrolls Online, including new Mythic items and a companion system. Players can get the chapter in the Crown Store through the ESO Plus.

Blackwood had a great storyline, including the Prince of Destruction. While the chapter introduced various content, its greatest additions remain the companion system.

6) High Isle

The High Isle chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Release Date: June 6, 2022

The High Isle is the sixth chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online and the only one to be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox consoles. What made this chapter unique upon its release was the new card game system it added to the game.

The High Isle introduced a new zone and trial, unique story content, and two new companions. The chapter also added various items to the game for players to collect.

Players can get The High Isle by buying ESO Plus. They can then use the Crown store to get it.

7) Necrom

Necrom added various new locations and items to the game (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Release date: June 5, 2023

Necrom is one of the newer chapters in The Elder Scrolls Online. It features the Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha as the new zones players can explore.

Necrom has a great storyline revolving around the Shadow Over Morrowind. However, the unique thing about its content is the new Arcanist class. Other things introduced in the chapter are two new companions, Mythic items, world events, and more.

Unlike the other chapters, players cannot get Necrom with ESO Plus. Instead, they can purchase it from online stores, such as Steam and the Xbox/PlayStation store.

8) Gold Road

Gold Road is the latest chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Release date: June 3, 2024 (for PC/Mac)

ESO Gold Road is the game's latest chapter. It brings various additions to the title, including Scribing, a new system that allows players to enhance their gameplay. It also offers a great storyline that continues from Necrom.

Gold Road is set in the West Weald region, which is the new zone in The Elder Scrolls Online. While it is out for PC and Mac, consoles will get it on June 18, 2024.

Gold Road is not available in ESO Plus; players will have to purchase it from online stores.