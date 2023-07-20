All free Destiny 2 emblem and shader codes (July 2023)

Apart from Prime Gaming rewards and in-game events, claiming Destiny 2 emblem and shader codes is the only way to get free goodies in this title. Almost every month, many free codes are given away. While some of them are duds, most of them have proper rewards to offer and can be redeemed for free. Moreover, certain Destiny 2 codes grant players access to the best-looking emblems and shaders.

These things can't be purchased using Bright Dust or Silver, and using these codes are the only way to acquire these items. With that said, here are all the codes available for the month of July.

Free Destiny 2 emblem and shader codes for July 2023

Emblems

The following can be used to acquire emblems:

Code Emblem D97-YCX-7JK Crushed Gamma YRC-C3D-YNC Spicy Ramen Emblem 3VF-LGC-RLX Insula Thesauraria JNX-DMH-XLA Field of Light HN3-7K9-93G Airlock Invitation Emblem RA9-XPH-6KJ Cryonautics PHV-6LF-9CP Countdown to Convergence TK7-D3P-FDF Rainbow Connection Emote ML3-FD4-ND9 Be True VXN-V3T-MRP Harmonic Commencement Emblem XFV-KHP-N97 The Visionary TNN-DKM-6LG Year of The Rabbit Emblem 9LX-7YC-6TX Telesto Emblem R9J-79M-J6C National Coming Out Day Emblem N3L-XN6-PXF The Reflective Proof JVG-VNT-GGG Ukraine Support Emblem A7L-FYC-44X Flames of Forgotten Truth VA7-L7H-PNC Liminal Nadir PKH-JL6-L4R Tangled Web F99-KPX-NCF Shadow’s Light 6LJ-GH7-TPA Sneer of the Oni X9F-GMA-H6D The Unimagined Plane JND-HLR-L69 Marathon ARG Emblem ML3-FD4-ND9 Trans Pride Emblem 7CP-94V-LFP Lone Focus, Jagged Edge 7D4-PKR-MD7 Sequence Flourish 7F9-767-F74 Sign of the Finite 7LV-GTK-T7J Future In Shadow X4C-FGX-MX3 Note of Conquest FJ9-LAM-67F Binding Focus JD7-4CM-HJG Illusion of Light JDT-NLC-JKM Ab Aeterno L7T-CVV-3RD Heliotrope Warren JYN-JAA-Y7D Galilean Excursion

Apart from the emblems offered by these codes, there is one more that players can earn this month. Considering that Destiny 2's Solstice event is currently on going, fans can get The Levante Prize by participating in the Threads of Light fashion content.

Shaders

There is a separate set of codes available to claim shaders. Here are the ones for July:

Code Shader XVX-DKJ-CVM Seraphim’s Gauntlets RXC-9XJ-4MH Oracle 99 Shader 7MM-VPD-MHP Double Banshee Shader

For the uninitiated, shaders alter the color of an armor set in the game.

How to redeem free Destiny 2 emblem and shader codes

Before you can claim and use these items within Destiny 2, you will have to redeem them first. To do so, you will have to:

Head over to the Bungie code redemption page by clicking here.

If you haven't logged into your account, then you will be prompted to do so once you're on the page.

After logging in, you will find an empty box where you need to input one of the codes mentioned earlier.

Hit Submit, and you will get a notification that you've redeemed the code. In case it is incorrect or has expired, you will get a notification stating that.

Once you've finished the process, exit your browser, and make your way to the game.

After you've selected your character, land at the Tower and go to Master Rahool.

You will be able to claim all your redeemed cosmetics from him.

Once you've redeemed a code, its emblem will be with the Postmaster if you've run out of space in your inventory. Or it'll be in your Collections. In case a redeemed reward doesn't come with Master Rahool, do check under the Collections tab. You will find acquired emblems and shaders there.