All free Destiny 2 emblem and shader codes (July 2023)

Apart from Prime Gaming rewards and in-game events, claiming Destiny 2 emblem and shader codes is the only way to get free goodies in this title. Almost every month, many free codes are given away. While some of them are duds, most of them have proper rewards to offer and can be redeemed for free. Moreover, certain Destiny 2 codes grant players access to the best-looking emblems and shaders.
These things can't be purchased using Bright Dust or Silver, and using these codes are the only way to acquire these items. With that said, here are all the codes available for the month of July.
Free Destiny 2 emblem and shader codes for July 2023
Emblems
The following can be used to acquire emblems:
Apart from the emblems offered by these codes, there is one more that players can earn this month. Considering that Destiny 2's Solstice event is currently on going, fans can get The Levante Prize by participating in the Threads of Light fashion content.
Shaders
There is a separate set of codes available to claim shaders. Here are the ones for July:
For the uninitiated, shaders alter the color of an armor set in the game.
How to redeem free Destiny 2 emblem and shader codes
Before you can claim and use these items within Destiny 2, you will have to redeem them first. To do so, you will have to:
- Head over to the Bungie code redemption page by clicking here.
- If you haven't logged into your account, then you will be prompted to do so once you're on the page.
- After logging in, you will find an empty box where you need to input one of the codes mentioned earlier.
- Hit Submit, and you will get a notification that you've redeemed the code. In case it is incorrect or has expired, you will get a notification stating that.
- Once you've finished the process, exit your browser, and make your way to the game.
- After you've selected your character, land at the Tower and go to Master Rahool.
- You will be able to claim all your redeemed cosmetics from him.
Once you've redeemed a code, its emblem will be with the Postmaster if you've run out of space in your inventory. Or it'll be in your Collections. In case a redeemed reward doesn't come with Master Rahool, do check under the Collections tab. You will find acquired emblems and shaders there.