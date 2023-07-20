MMO
  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • All free Destiny 2 emblem and shader codes (July 2023)

All free Destiny 2 emblem and shader codes (July 2023)

By Amitesh Dhar
Modified Jul 20, 2023 02:48 IST
The Schrodinger
Here's a list of all the free Destiny 2 emblems and shader codes for July 2023 (Image via Bungie)

Apart from Prime Gaming rewards and in-game events, claiming Destiny 2 emblem and shader codes is the only way to get free goodies in this title. Almost every month, many free codes are given away. While some of them are duds, most of them have proper rewards to offer and can be redeemed for free. Moreover, certain Destiny 2 codes grant players access to the best-looking emblems and shaders.

These things can't be purchased using Bright Dust or Silver, and using these codes are the only way to acquire these items. With that said, here are all the codes available for the month of July.

Free Destiny 2 emblem and shader codes for July 2023

Emblems

youtube-cover

The following can be used to acquire emblems:

CodeEmblem
D97-YCX-7JKCrushed Gamma
YRC-C3D-YNCSpicy Ramen Emblem
3VF-LGC-RLXInsula Thesauraria
JNX-DMH-XLAField of Light
HN3-7K9-93GAirlock Invitation Emblem
RA9-XPH-6KJCryonautics
PHV-6LF-9CPCountdown to Convergence
TK7-D3P-FDFRainbow Connection Emote
ML3-FD4-ND9Be True
VXN-V3T-MRPHarmonic Commencement Emblem
XFV-KHP-N97The Visionary
TNN-DKM-6LGYear of The Rabbit Emblem
9LX-7YC-6TXTelesto Emblem
R9J-79M-J6CNational Coming Out Day Emblem
N3L-XN6-PXFThe Reflective Proof
JVG-VNT-GGGUkraine Support Emblem
A7L-FYC-44XFlames of Forgotten Truth
VA7-L7H-PNCLiminal Nadir
PKH-JL6-L4RTangled Web
F99-KPX-NCFShadow’s Light
6LJ-GH7-TPASneer of the Oni
X9F-GMA-H6DThe Unimagined Plane
JND-HLR-L69Marathon ARG Emblem
ML3-FD4-ND9Trans Pride Emblem
7CP-94V-LFPLone Focus, Jagged Edge
7D4-PKR-MD7Sequence Flourish
7F9-767-F74Sign of the Finite
7LV-GTK-T7JFuture In Shadow
X4C-FGX-MX3Note of Conquest
FJ9-LAM-67FBinding Focus
JD7-4CM-HJGIllusion of Light
JDT-NLC-JKMAb Aeterno
L7T-CVV-3RDHeliotrope Warren
JYN-JAA-Y7DGalilean Excursion

Apart from the emblems offered by these codes, there is one more that players can earn this month. Considering that Destiny 2's Solstice event is currently on going, fans can get The Levante Prize by participating in the Threads of Light fashion content.

Shaders

There is a separate set of codes available to claim shaders. Here are the ones for July:

CodeShader
XVX-DKJ-CVMSeraphim’s Gauntlets
RXC-9XJ-4MHOracle 99 Shader
7MM-VPD-MHPDouble Banshee Shader

For the uninitiated, shaders alter the color of an armor set in the game.

How to redeem free Destiny 2 emblem and shader codes

youtube-cover

Before you can claim and use these items within Destiny 2, you will have to redeem them first. To do so, you will have to:

  • Head over to the Bungie code redemption page by clicking here.
  • If you haven't logged into your account, then you will be prompted to do so once you're on the page.
  • After logging in, you will find an empty box where you need to input one of the codes mentioned earlier.
  • Hit Submit, and you will get a notification that you've redeemed the code. In case it is incorrect or has expired, you will get a notification stating that.
  • Once you've finished the process, exit your browser, and make your way to the game.
  • After you've selected your character, land at the Tower and go to Master Rahool.
  • You will be able to claim all your redeemed cosmetics from him.

Once you've redeemed a code, its emblem will be with the Postmaster if you've run out of space in your inventory. Or it'll be in your Collections. In case a redeemed reward doesn't come with Master Rahool, do check under the Collections tab. You will find acquired emblems and shaders there.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...