How to obtain the Airlock Invitation emblem in Destiny 2

Earlier in February, Innersloth Games, the studio behind the popular social deduction game, Among Us, announced a collaboration with Destiny 2. As a part of this collaboration, some notable characters from Bungie's looter shooter would appear in the social deduction game. All this while, there was no information of any Among Us cosmetics making their way to the game. However, it was recently revealed that players could claim a brand new emblem known as the Airlock Invitation in Destiny 2.

This emblem is a part of the collaboration with Among Us.

How to get the Airlock Invitation emblem in Destiny 2

The Airlock Invitation emblem in Destiny 2 is rather interesting. This emblem features the silhouette of an Impostor and has a message written out in Morse Code. When deciphered, this message translates to AMONGUS. It's one of the most exciting emblems released in the game.

How to redeem the Among Us emblem in Destiny 2

To redeem this emblem, you must first go to the Bungie code redemption website. Once there, you need to first log into your account. Select the platform on which you wish to redeem the emblem.

Follow the on-screen instructions and log into your account. Once you've done so, please copy the following code and paste it into the space: HN3-7K9-93G. After pasting the code, you only need to hit the "Redeem" button.

Where to find the Among Us Airlock Invitation emblem in Destiny 2

Once you've completed the abovementioned step, you must launch your game. There are two ways in which you can find these emblems. Whenever you redeem your account, it's either sent to Master Rahool, to can be claimed from the Collections tab.

Master Rahool is the Cryptarch and can be found at the Tower. When you visit him for the first time, you'll receive a window to decrypt your Prime Engrams, provided you have some to decrypt. You can hit the "Esc" button and head to his vendor screen. From there, you can claim the Airlock Invitation emblem.

Alternatively, you can head into your character inventory screen and then go to the "Collections" tab. Under the said tab, navigate to "Flair" and select "Emblem." The Among Us x Destiny 2 collaboration emblem is under this tab. You can claim it from here by pressing the claim button.

You can now equip this emblem and be sus along with your friends. Something similar might happen with the Arknight collaboration as well. While characters from Bungie's looter shooter will be seen in the game, an emblem depicting the style of Arknight might appear shortly.

