All gear rarities in Diablo 4, explained

For a game like Diablo 4, gear means everything. A player's approach to combat scenarios also matters, but it is almost impossible to level up and reach the endgame stages without the appropriate gear. In this game, one will come across gear of different rarities, with the most difficult activities dropping the rarest equipment in the game.

The quality of a gear is massively dictated by its rarity. Not only does rarity determine its overall power, it also affects the different rolls the gear drops with. Having said that, here's a quick rundown of the different gear rarities players will come across in Diablo 4.

What are the different gear rarities in Diablo 4?

As of now, there are only five different rarities in the game. These are as follows:

Common (White)

Magic (Blue)

Rare (Yellow)

Legendary (Orange)

Unique (Gold)

You will come across two other types of items, namely Sacred and Ancestral. However, these two aren't rarity tiers, as opposed to just better versions of the preexisting gear pieces players can get their hands on. Even more interesting is that items of all five rarities mentioned above can drop as Sacred or Ancestral gear in the later stages of the game, especially during World Tier 3 and above in Diablo 4.

Items of all rarities can be easily upgraded in Diablo 4. However, the number of times they can be upgraded will depend on their rarity. Furthermore, the number of rolls an item drops with also depends upon its rarity.

For example, a common piece of equipment will have no rolls. At the same time, a Legendary piece of equipment will have four random rolls, along with an imprint. So ideally, you should be gunning for Legendary equipment farms in Diablo 4, but that's only possible on World Tier 2 and above.

How to farm Sacred and Ancestral gear in Diablo 4

Sacred and Ancestral items are, by far, the most potent gear pieces. These items are important when it comes to creating the endgame builds in the game. Although they don't have any special affixes or imprints, they have really high stats. Not only that, they also have the most amount of upgrade slots.

The easiest way to farm these items is by completing Nightmare dungeons. Alternatively, completing Helltide events and bounties from the Tree of Whispers is a great way to acquire these items. During Helltide events, you will earn a currency known as an Aberrant Cinders, which can be used to purchase Tortured Gifts from special chests in the Helltide-affected regions.

As for the Tree of Whispers bounties, whenever you complete them, you will be rewarded with Grim Favors. You can then use these favors to purchase one of three rewards from the Tree of Whispers.

Although this system is governed by a random number generator (RNG) mechanic, there's always a chance these reward caches will drop equipment of both Sacred and Ancestral rarity.

