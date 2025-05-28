All Journey missions in The Division 2 Year 7 Season 1 

Journey missions in The Division 2 are seasonal tasks that hold some basic and challenging objectives in the game. There are several tasks under the "Journey" category that begins from a season's start, and stays until the end. Completing an entire batch of these tasks grant materials for optimization, crafting, and much more.

This article lists all the Journey missions available for Y7S1, listed alongside the Battle for Brooklyn DLC.

The Division 2 Y7S1 Journey missions list

To access the Journey tab inside the game, you must click on the Crossroads Season Pass tab, and then click on the Journey tab from there.

Here is a list of all the mission available in Journey sections from I to VII, each being finishable in random order.

Journey Mission I:

Viewpoint Museum mission in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Here is a list of all missions from Mission set I:

Complete the Viewpoint Museum Mission.

Complete three Resource Convoys.

Deconstruct five weapons.

Liberate three control points.

Craft three weapons.

Loot 10 weapons of Specialized or higher quality.

Claim a season pass reward.

Eliminate 50 hostiles with a Pistol.

Journey Mission II:

Descent in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Here is a list of all missions from Mission set II:

Complete Descent Loop.

Donate 300 resources to Control Points.

Complete the Capitol Building Strongold.

Complete three bounties.

Complete the Potomac Event Center mission.

Loot 15 items of Specialized or higher quality.

Eliminate 100 hostiles with headshots.

Recalibrate three items.

Journey Mission III:

Firearms-based build in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Here is a list of all missions from Mission set III:

Eliminate hostiles while at Firearms tier 3 or above.

Eliminate hostiles while at Stamina tier 3 or above.

Eliminate hostiles while at Electronics tier 3 or above.

Deal 50 critical hits.

Gain 100000 bonus armor using Hard-core Global modifier.

Reduce skill cooldowns by a total of 1 minute via Hard-core Global modifer.

Eliminate hostiles while all attributes are at Tier 2 or higher.

Reach tier 5 in any atttribute.

Journey Mission IV:

Here is a list of all missions from Mission set IV:

Eliminate hostiles while at firearms tier 4 or above.

Eliminate hostiles while at firearms tier 5.

Eliminate elites with signature weapons, and with specialized passive modifer equipped.

Perform 2x kills while at firearm tier 4 or higher.

Eliminate hostiles with headshots while at firearms tier 5.

Reach tier 5 in firearms.

Gain 1 tier worth of firearms score.

Journey Mission V:

Stamina-based build in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Here is a list of all missions from Mission set V:

Eliminate hostiles while at Stamina tier 4 or above.

Eliminate hostiles while at Stamina tier 5.

Eliminate elite hostiles while the Extra Padding passive modifier is equipped.

Eliminate immobilizers or Scorchers from 5m away while the safety first passive modifier is equipped.

Gain 100000 bonus armor using the Hard-core global modifier.

Use 50 armor kits.

Reach tier 5 in Stamina.

Gain 1 tier's worth of Stamina score.

Journey Mission VI:

Here is a list of all missions from Mission set VI:

Eliminate hostiles while at Electronics tier 4 or above.

Eliminate hostiles while at Electronics tier 5.

Eliminate hostiles with Drones or turrets while the Interference Blocker passive modifier is equipped.

Eliminate hostiles with Hives or Seeker mines while the hands-on passive modifier is equipped.

Damage hostiles with 2 different skills within 5 seconds.

Reduce skill cooldowns by a total of 1 minute via the hard-Core Global modifier.

Reach tier 5 in lectronics.

Gain 1 tier's worth of Electronics score.

Journey Mission VII:

Here is a list of all missions from Mission set VII in The Division 2:

Eliminate 150 hostiles from 10m away with headshots.

Use 50 armor repairing skills.

Eliminate an enemy that you have hit with both weapons and skills.

Reach tier 4 in All Attributes at once.

Reach a sum of 12 Tiers between all attributes.

Reach tier 5 in Firearms without any red cores equipped.

Reach tier 5 in Stamina without any blue cores equipped.

Reach tier 5 in Electronics without any Yellow Cores equipped.

Each Mission set only requires six completions. Hence, if you do not like a specific task, you can ignore it and do something else.

