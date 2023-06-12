All Monster Parts in Diablo 4 and where to find them

In Diablo 4, Monster Parts are crafting materials that players can use to upgrade Potions at the Alchemist. Sometimes they can be used to enhance other features as well. These items can be attained by defeating powerful enemies. Once you have chosen and beaten an appropriate foe, these materials will drop and must be collected to earn a reward.

Some Monster Parts are easily obtainable, whereas some are a bit tricky to get. You may find some enemies you need to kill to get these items during story missions. However, to acquire most of them, players will have to stroll deeper into the dungeons.

The Monster Parts introduced so far in Diablo 4 are Demon's Heart, Crushed Beast Bones, Paletongue, and Grave Dust. The following section will discuss how to get them.

Demon’s Heart, Crushed Beast Bones, and other Monster Parts in Diablo 4

Demon’s Heart

Demon’s Heart is a Monster Part that can be acquired in Diablo 4. This powerful crafting material can be obtained from the bodies of enemies. When demons are defeated, they still carry in themselves a dwindled yet beating heart that can no longer serve their interests. These items can be obtained by completing dungeons like the Tormented Ruins dungeon in Fractured Peaks.

Paletongue

Paletongue is an obtainable Monster Part in Diablo 4. This magic crafting material can be found in the tongues of powerful human enemies in this game.

Paletongue can be used for obtaining potions and buffing Consumables via the Alchemist. It can be easily acquired by slaying Cultists or Elites. These groups of enemies roam freely in Scosglen, where you might want to search for and kill them.

Crushed Beast Bones

Crushed Beast Bones are Monster Parts available in Diablo 4. These can be found within the bones of enemies once you have defeated them. Take one to the Alchemist, where you can use it to upgrade your potions and enhance your physical features.

These Monster Parts can be obtained by killing Werebeasts and Lycans. Since these are a bit difficult to farm, you might have to wander around Fractured Peaks, Scosglen, and Dry Steppes for quite some time to get them.

Grave Dust

Much like the others, Grave Dust is also a Monster Part you will find in Diablo 4. You can use it to upgrade your potions, courtesy of the Alchemist. It can be obtained from the bodies, bones, and clothing of the walking dead, like Ghouls and the Drowned. These two particular enemy type can be found in and around the Dry Steppes.

Rotsplinter, who is a powerful enemy in the Fractured Peaks, can be defeated to obtain a total of five Grave Dust, making it a rich source of these items.

