All quests in  Inherited Sin storyline of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Inherited Sin is one of the upcoming storylines for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Now that 10.1 has dropped in Blizzard’s hit MMO, there are many main story quests to participate in. Once you’ve completed the current offerings, you will need to wait until May 9, 2023, for the next quests to be released. You will also receive a fantastic reward for completing the upcoming storyline - The Winding Slitherdrake.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s patch 10.1 has been satisfying so far. The reputation grind has been decent, and there are many things to see and do. Unfortunately, you have to wait a little longer for the Inherited Sin storyline. That said, let's see what quests are available.

What quests are part of Inherited Sin storyline of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s current update has seven total storylines to take part in. Embers of Neltharion includes the arrival of players into the underworld of Zaralek Cavern and their activities in the region. Unfortunately, Inherited Sin and the remaining chapters of the story are not currently available.

As of writing, you can access A Creche Divided, Breaking Ground, Sundered Legacy, and The Ancient Bargain. Upon completing them, you can take part in the quests in Zaralek Cavern after the server reset. This will happen on May 9 and will coincide with the release of the Season 2 content.

After the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight quest In The Wake of the Ashes, you can progress to Inherited Sin and its first quest, Here We Go Again. Below are the storyline quests:

Upcoming storyline quests

Here We Go Again

The Obsidian Rest

Report: Battlefield Ruins

Blow It Up, Thinning Their Defenses, and Intercepting Communications

Air Superiority

Investigating the Unknown

Break Them Out and Worst of the Worst

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s storyline Inherited Sin begins by talking to Ebyssian, who waits for you in Valdrakken’s Seat of the Aspects. You will then return to the underworld and take on the story's remaining quests.

After completing Worst of the Worst, you will also receive the Winding Slitherdrake mount, which is another customizable dragonriding mount in the game.

In addition to Inherited Sin, the Inevitable Confrontation storyline will be unlocked on May 9, 2023, when Season 2 begins for WoW. The final storyline for this patch will likely be released simultaneously or shortly thereafter.

While exploring Zaralek Cavern, players will unlock various treasure chest puzzles, make friends with the Niffen, and so much more as they dive deep into the scenic underworld of the Dragon Isles.

