All Runemaster combos for Runic Invocation in Last Epoch

Of all the innovative ideas brought to the table, Runic Invocation in Last Epoch is by far the most unprecedented mechanic in ARPGs. Exclusive to the Runemaster subclass, the Runic Invocation allows you to harness the very power of the elements to unleash powerful spells. Any Dota player would instantly know that Runic Invocation in Last Epoch takes a good deal of inspiration from Invoker.

Like Invoker's Quas, Wes, and Exort, the Runemaster can juggle three different runes and combo them for different effects. Invoker is one of the toughest heroes to master in Dota 2, and Runemaster carries over this label of complexity to Last Epoch.

That said, this guide goes over the three rune elements held by Runemaster and all the spell combos you can invoke with them.

Cheat sheet for Runic Invocation in Last Epoch: All Runemaster combos listed

The fundamentals of Runic Invocation in Last Epoch are these three elements:

Fire (Yellow), aka Rah

Ice (Blue), aka Heo

Lightning (Purple), aka Gon

Even though they are officially called Rah, Heo, and Gon, as a beginner, it should be easier to remember the elements. Unlike Invoker from Dota, many of these combos are straightforward in what they do. There is an emphasis on damage spells, while utility spells are in the minority.

Note that you can also cast Runic Invocation without having any of the runes up, which will give you a 'Wordless Invocation,' i.e., a flat amount of Ward.

Runic Invocation combos starting with Fire:

1x Fire: Twin Embers

2x Fire: Unvar's Eruption

3x Fire: Aergon's Greater Fireball

Fire + Ice: Dragon's Breath

Fire + Lightning: Dancing Sparks

Fire + Fire + Ice: Rime Spiral

Fire + Fire + Lightning: Echoes of Thunder

Fire + Ice + Fire: Winds of Eos

Fire + Ice + Ice: Swirling Frost

Fire + Ice + Lightning: Trinity of Elements

Fire + Lightning + Fire: Plasma Orb

Fire + Lightning + Ice: Antopode of Mesembria

Fire + Lightning + Lightning: Il'kir's Storm Star

Runic Invocation combos starting with Ice:

1x Ice: Rune Shard

2x Ice: Unvar's Ice Glyph

3x Ice: Revik's Blizzard

Ice + Fire: Unvar's Eternal Embers

Ice + Lightning: Unvar's Shockwave

Ice + Ice + Fire: Aergon's Mirror Bolt

Ice + Ice + Lightning: Covenant Arc

Ice + Fire + Ice: Reowyn's Frostguard

Ice + Lightning + Ice: Freezing Cascade

Ice + Lightning + Fire: Antipode of the Rune Slinger

Ice + Fire + Lightning: Elemental Tide

Ice + Lightning + Lightning: Vilatria's Storm Lance

Ice + Fire + Fire: Igneous Rain

Runic Invocation combos Starting with Lightning:

1x Lightning: Crackling Glyph

2x Lightning: Sea of Sparks

3x Lightning: Ball Lightning

Lightning + Fire: Plasma Blast

Lightning + Ice: Unvar's Shatter Bolt

Lightning + Lightning + Fire: Aergon's Plasma Arc

Lightning + Lightning + Ice: Wave of Frost

Lightning + Fire + Lightning: Rune Gale

Lightning + Ice + Lightning: Lightning Web

Lightning + Ice + Fire: Realms of Mayhem

Lightning + Fire + Ice: Grand Prism Nova

Lightning + Fire + Fire: Hydrahedron

Lightning + Ice + Ice: Reowyns Doomfrost

In practice, you will only be picking a handful of these as your favorite spells to spam. However, if you do not like the idea of juggling these many spells around, you will be better equipped with any of the other 14 Masteries in Last Epoch.

