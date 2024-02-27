All Runemaster combos for Runic Invocation in Last Epoch

Of all the innovative ideas brought to the table, Runic Invocation in Last Epoch is by far the most unprecedented mechanic in ARPGs. Exclusive to the Runemaster subclass, the Runic Invocation allows you to harness the very power of the elements to unleash powerful spells. Any Dota player would instantly know that Runic Invocation in Last Epoch takes a good deal of inspiration from Invoker.
Like Invoker's Quas, Wes, and Exort, the Runemaster can juggle three different runes and combo them for different effects. Invoker is one of the toughest heroes to master in Dota 2, and Runemaster carries over this label of complexity to Last Epoch.
That said, this guide goes over the three rune elements held by Runemaster and all the spell combos you can invoke with them.
Cheat sheet for Runic Invocation in Last Epoch: All Runemaster combos listed
The fundamentals of Runic Invocation in Last Epoch are these three elements:
- Fire (Yellow), aka Rah
- Ice (Blue), aka Heo
- Lightning (Purple), aka Gon
Even though they are officially called Rah, Heo, and Gon, as a beginner, it should be easier to remember the elements. Unlike Invoker from Dota, many of these combos are straightforward in what they do. There is an emphasis on damage spells, while utility spells are in the minority.
Note that you can also cast Runic Invocation without having any of the runes up, which will give you a 'Wordless Invocation,' i.e., a flat amount of Ward.
Runic Invocation combos starting with Fire:
- 1x Fire: Twin Embers
- 2x Fire: Unvar's Eruption
- 3x Fire: Aergon's Greater Fireball
- Fire + Ice: Dragon's Breath
- Fire + Lightning: Dancing Sparks
- Fire + Fire + Ice: Rime Spiral
- Fire + Fire + Lightning: Echoes of Thunder
- Fire + Ice + Fire: Winds of Eos
- Fire + Ice + Ice: Swirling Frost
- Fire + Ice + Lightning: Trinity of Elements
- Fire + Lightning + Fire: Plasma Orb
- Fire + Lightning + Ice: Antopode of Mesembria
- Fire + Lightning + Lightning: Il'kir's Storm Star
Runic Invocation combos starting with Ice:
- 1x Ice: Rune Shard
- 2x Ice: Unvar's Ice Glyph
- 3x Ice: Revik's Blizzard
- Ice + Fire: Unvar's Eternal Embers
- Ice + Lightning: Unvar's Shockwave
- Ice + Ice + Fire: Aergon's Mirror Bolt
- Ice + Ice + Lightning: Covenant Arc
- Ice + Fire + Ice: Reowyn's Frostguard
- Ice + Lightning + Ice: Freezing Cascade
- Ice + Lightning + Fire: Antipode of the Rune Slinger
- Ice + Fire + Lightning: Elemental Tide
- Ice + Lightning + Lightning: Vilatria's Storm Lance
- Ice + Fire + Fire: Igneous Rain
Runic Invocation combos Starting with Lightning:
- 1x Lightning: Crackling Glyph
- 2x Lightning: Sea of Sparks
- 3x Lightning: Ball Lightning
- Lightning + Fire: Plasma Blast
- Lightning + Ice: Unvar's Shatter Bolt
- Lightning + Lightning + Fire: Aergon's Plasma Arc
- Lightning + Lightning + Ice: Wave of Frost
- Lightning + Fire + Lightning: Rune Gale
- Lightning + Ice + Lightning: Lightning Web
- Lightning + Ice + Fire: Realms of Mayhem
- Lightning + Fire + Ice: Grand Prism Nova
- Lightning + Fire + Fire: Hydrahedron
- Lightning + Ice + Ice: Reowyns Doomfrost
In practice, you will only be picking a handful of these as your favorite spells to spam. However, if you do not like the idea of juggling these many spells around, you will be better equipped with any of the other 14 Masteries in Last Epoch.
Check out our other guides on this game:
Last Epoch mastery tier list || Last Epoch tier list for leveling || 5 beginner tips for your first playthrough in Last Epoch || 5 best builds to try in Last Epoch 1.0