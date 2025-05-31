All potential weapon buffs and nerfs in the Rust June update

The Rust June update is right around the corner, and if you've not kept up with the latest news, you are definitely missing out. The upcoming force wipe will feature a major update to weapon systems, incorporating new elements and also simultaneously tuning down numerous overpowered weapon features within the title.

This article will explore all the potential weapon buffs and nerfs coming in the Rust June update. Read below to know more.

Note: The contents of this article are based upon the changes that have been incorporated in the game's Staging Branch (test server) and, as such, are subject to change.

Every potential weapon buff and nerf in the Rust June update

The latest Staging Branch showcase from creators like @Protox0 indicates that numerous weapon changes are being planned for the Rust June update. Most of them are currently being tested in the Staging Branch, and as such, we expect them to make it to the final build of the game as the force wipe is right around the corner.

Here are some of the major weapon buffs and nerfs arriving with the upcoming force wipe:

Hunting Bow and Compound Bow

Both the Hunting Bow and the Compound Bow will potentially be receiving damage nerfs in the upcoming update. Ever since the introduction of Bow Auto Turrets, these weapons have become a menace on the field, making it a living hell for people to raid and penetrate enemy defences. Both of these weapons do tremendous damage to the enemy, piercing through even the toughest of armors.

Naturally, Facepunch Studios is looking to incorporate certain changes to their base damage numbers to improve the gameplay experience. Till now, they used to do 75 damage to the body, and if the nerf is confirmed, the damage numbers will be tuned down to 35 HP per body shot.

MP5A4

The MP5A4, one of the most popular military-grade SMGs in Rust, is seeing quite a significant buff to its durability. Previously, this weapon would break after 400 shots, or after shooting around 19 magazines' worth of bullets in the game. However, the newest Staging Branch showcase indicates that its durability has been buffed, and the weapon can now fire 600 bullets before breaking down.

This change has been way overdue, considering how quickly one would wear down the MP5 in-game. The upcoming buff would be a great incentive for players to opt for the MP5 over other SMGs like the Thompson or the Custom.

That's everything that you need to know about the potential weapon buffs and nerfs coming in the Rust June update. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More