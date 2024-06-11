All weekly challenges for Destiny 2 Episode Echoes

Weekly challenges in Destiny 2 are one of the most important sources for EXP. Whether it be for artifact power, season pass levels, or power bonus, accumulating enough EXP is always beneficial in the long run. These challenges come weekly, where players must do basic tasks to get chunks of experience points, Bright Dusts, and sometimes, weapons.

This article lists all the weekly challenges that will go live throughout the season.

Disclaimer: This article is based on in-game objective descriptions. Readers will find updated lists as each week in Episode Echoes progress.

Destiny 2 Episode Echoes weekly challenges for week 1

Pale Heart of the Traveler (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of all weekly challenges in Destiny 2 Episode Echoes Week 1:

Beginning of the End: Complete the "Transmigration" mission

Complete the "Transmigration" mission
Keep a Good Journal: Receive the Episode Echoes seasonal artifact

Receive the Episode Echoes seasonal artifact
Expanding Light: Defeat combatants with Supers. Bonus progression can be earned with Song of Flame Super, Twilight Arsenal, or Storm's Edge

Defeat combatants with Supers. Bonus progression can be earned with Song of Flame Super, Twilight Arsenal, or Storm's Edge
The Longest Goodbye: Complete the Exotic mission "Wild Card" in the Pale Heart

Complete the Exotic mission "Wild Card" in the Pale Heart
Eyes Up, Guardian: Increase reputation rank with the Ghost vendor on the Pale Heart

Increase reputation rank with the Ghost vendor on the Pale Heart
Spirit Guide: Recover Lost Ghosts and return them to the Arbor of Light

Recover Lost Ghosts and return them to the Arbor of Light
Birds of a Feather: Gather feathers from different corners of the Pale Heart

Gather feathers from different corners of the Pale Heart
Pathfinder: Complete the Palefinder Pathfinder paths

Complete the Palefinder Pathfinder paths
Path to Victory: Complete Pathfinder paths this season and collect pinnacle rewards

Complete Pathfinder paths this season and collect pinnacle rewards
Midnight Approaches: Defeat Guardians with Void damage in Crucible

Rewards for the challenges include Challenger XP chunks, Bright Dusts, and more.

Destiny 2 Episode Echoes weekly challenges for week 2

Episode Echoes (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of all weekly challenges in Destiny 2 Episode Echoes Week 2:

Pale Heart Traveler: Collect and place Traveler collectibles in the Pale Heart

Collect and place Traveler collectibles in the Pale Heart
A New Collapse: Confront the Witness and conclude the Light and Darkness saga

Confront the Witness and conclude the Light and Darkness saga
Scratch the Surface I: Complete Act I Part I of "A Rising Chorus"

Complete Act I Part I of "A Rising Chorus"
Research and Development I: Complete the research quest for Specimen ID: NES001. Completing this quest will unlock upgrades from Failsafe.

Complete the research quest for Specimen ID: NES001. Completing this quest will unlock upgrades from Failsafe.
Learning Computer I: Increase your reputation rank with Failsafe in HELM

Increase your reputation rank with Failsafe in HELM
Assimilated Rock and Stone I: Deposit 200 gm of radiolite samples at the research bay aboard the H.E.L.M.

Deposit 200 gm of radiolite samples at the research bay aboard the H.E.L.M.
FailSAFE-cracker I: Open Echo chests after completing any Echoes activity

Open Echo chests after completing any Echoes activity
Auto-Cannon Analyst: Defeat combatants in Episode: Echoes Breach Executable using Auto Rifles and Hand Cannons. Earn bonus progress for using Seasonal weapons.

Defeat combatants in Episode: Echoes Breach Executable using Auto Rifles and Hand Cannons. Earn bonus progress for using Seasonal weapons.
Echoing Firepower I: Defeat targets using Rocket Launchers and Scout Rifles. Bonus progression can be earned from seasonal weapons

Defeat targets using Rocket Launchers and Scout Rifles. Bonus progression can be earned from seasonal weapons
Analyze Defenses: Collect seasonal armor sets

This article will be updated with upcoming weekly challenges once Destiny 2 comes closer to a weekly reset.