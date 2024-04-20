Ark Survival Ascended: All artifact locations in Scorched Earth

The artifact locations in Scorched Earth are typically found at the furthest reaches of dungeon-like caves. These artifacts can be identified by their pulsating light. Acquiring them is essential for character progression in Ark Survival Ascended, as they are necessary for summoning bosses. Defeating these bosses will reward you with the best equipment available in the game.

This guide covers everything you need to know to find all artifact locations in Scorched Earth, including their coordinates.

All artifact locations in Scorched Earth

In Scorched Earth, there are three artifacts: the Artifact of the Crag, the Artifact of the Destroyer, and the Artifact of the Gatekeeper. All three are essential for summoning the portal to the arena of the Manticore boss in Ark Survival Ascended.

Here are all artifact locations in Scorched Earth:

Artifact of the Crag

Grave of the Tyrants in Scorched Earth (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Artifact of the Crag is located in the Grave of the Tyrants.

The entrance to the Grave of the Tyrants in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Cave Coordinates: Latitude 28.22, Longitude 29.06

Latitude 28.22, Longitude 29.06 Artifact Coordinates: Latitude 35.2, Longitude 28.1

Latitude 35.2, Longitude 28.1 Console Command: cheat setplayerpos -175500 -118900 7200

Artifact of the Destroyer

Ruins of Nosti in Scorched Earth (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Artifact of the Destroyer is located in the Ruins of Nosti.

The entrance to the Ruins of Nosti (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Cave Coordinates: Latitude 78.90, Longitude 76.09

Latitude 78.90, Longitude 76.09 Artifact Coordinates: Latitude 79.8, Longitude 81.3

Latitude 79.8, Longitude 81.3 Console Command: cheat setplayerpos 250300 237800 -31000

Artifact of the Gatekeeper

The Old Tunnel in Scorched Earth (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Artifact of the Gatekeeper is located in The Old Tunnels.

The entrance to The Old Tunnels in Scorched Earth (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Canyon Entrance Coordinates: Latitude 62.8, Longitude 44.1

Latitude 62.8, Longitude 44.1 Cave Coordinates: Latitude 58.77, Longitude 47.74

Latitude 58.77, Longitude 47.74 Artifact Coordinates: Latitude 58.2, Longitude 43.4

Latitude 58.2, Longitude 43.4 Console Command: cheat setplayerpos -52700 66000 -27300

You can also check out our guide on enabling Ark Survival Ascended console commands. Keep in mind that these commands are accessible only if you're the server host or playing in single-player mode.

In Ark Survival Ascended, once you obtain an artifact, it will have a respawn timer of three minutes and 15 seconds on servers or half an hour in single-player mode. If you're accompanied by a pet Otter, you can transfer an artifact to its inventory, enabling you to pick up another one.

