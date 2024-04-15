Ark Survival Ascended Shastasaurus release date, and everything we know

Ark Survival Ascended Shastasaurus is set to be released on June 3, 2024, accompanying the launch of the game's second DLC map, The Center. Players can explore the upcoming expansion and encounter this new creature at no additional cost. It's worth noting that this creature is unique to the remake and was not featured in the original game Ark Survival Evolved. Thus, it will offer a fresh experience for both veteran and new players alike.

This article covers everything we know about Ark Survival Ascended Shastasaurus.

Everything we know about Ark Survival Ascended Shastasaurus

The Ark Survival Ascended Shastasaurus Dossier (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Shastasaurus will make its debut on Ark Survival Ascended The Center map, scheduled for release on June 3, 2024. This DLC will be available at no additional cost, meaning players who own the base game can enjoy the new content update.

With over 39,000 votes, the Shastasaurus was the Community Creature Vote winner for The Center map. This creature belongs to the Shastasaurus carmentellum species, which existed during the Late Triassic period. It's a carnivorous creature that preys on small fishes and relies on echolocation to detect potential threats.

Despite its imposing size, a Shastasaurus is passive and social, often found living in groups alongside other Shastasaurus or Ichthyosaurus. It can be tamed through companionship with these creatures, but it'll turn aggressive if they are harmed.

The official Dossier for Ark Survival Ascended Shastasaurus has been recently unveiled, detailing the observations and encounters of survivor Helena Walker with this remarkable creature. Like other creature Dossiers, players can discover it while exploring The Center map.

Here are all the stories narrated in the Dossier by Helena Walker:

Wild

"This odd variant of Shastasaurus seems as curious about humans as its distant relative Ichthyosaur. It sure got my attention when one of these sea monsters swam up to have a look at me! Luckily, its bulk turns out to be worse than its bite."

"Shastasaurus has weaponized the ultrasonic chirps it uses for echolocation. It can focus those sounds into a tight cone that disorients prey, or widen the effect to blast apart a school of fish in a concussive wave."

Domesticated

"Taming a Shastasaurus was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I brought along some Ichthyosaur pals to entertain their larger cousin while I scraped some of its itchy barnacles off with a sickle. From then on, I had a gigantic escort in deep water."

"Some tribes manage to kit out their finny friend with a periscope, torpedo bays, and even a cargo hold… Those Shastasaurs end up looking like something from the old kids’ cartoon with cavemen who turned dinos into cars and submarines!"

You can also check out our guide to Dossier locations in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth.

More on Ark Survival Ascended: