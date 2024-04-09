How to get Element in Ark Survival Ascended 

Element in Ark Survival Ascended is a high-tier resource acquired in the late game. It's a crucial ingredient for crafting Tek Tier equipment, featuring advanced technology and offering the highest stats in terms of armor, weapons, and unique functionalities for structures and tools. When it comes to character progression, obtaining Tek Tier equipment is the ultimate objective in Ark Survival Ascended.
This guide covers everything you need to know to acquire Element in Ark Survival Ascended, including which bosses drop this resource across various maps.
Where to find Element in Ark Survival Ascended
Element in Ark Survival Ascended can only be obtained by defeating bosses. The quantity of this resource you can acquire is contingent upon the difficulty level of the bosses you defeat.
Currently, Ark Survival Ascended features two maps: The Island and Scorched Earth. Each map hosts different bosses that players can challenge. Of the four bosses available on The Island, Element can be obtained from three: Broodmother Lysrix, Megapithecus, and Dragon. The Overseer doesn't drop this item.
On the other hand, defeating the Manticore boss in Scorched Earth will reward you with Element.
Additional DLC maps are on the way, with the release date of The Center DLC recently announced for Ark Survival Ascended.
Element drop rates per boss in Ark Survival Ascended
Defeating the different bosses in Ark Survival Ascended will yield the following amounts of Element:
The Island
Broodmother Lysrix
- Gamma: 20 Element
- Beta: 56 Element
- Alpha: 148 Element
Megapithecus
- Gamma: 40 Element
- Beta: 110 Element
- Alpha: 220 Element
Dragon
- Gamma: 80 Element
- Beta: 220 Element
- Alpha: 440 Element
Scorched Earth
Manticore
- Gamma: 38 Element
- Beta: 135 Element
- Alpha: 285 Element
Element in Ark Survival Ascended: All craftable Tek Tier equipment
You can craft the following Tek Tier equipment using Element in Ark Survival Ascended:
Armor
- Tek Boots
- Tek Chestpiece
- Tek Gauntlets
- Tek Helmet
- Tek Leggings
Weapons
- Tek Grenade
- Tek Rifle
Saddles
- Megalodon Tek Saddle
- Mosasur Tek Saddle
- Rex Tek Saddle
- Tapejara Tek Saddle
Structure
- Tek Cloning Chamber
- Tek Dedicated Storage
- Tek Forcefield
- Tek Generator
- Tek Replicator
- Tek Teleporter
- Tek Transmitter
- Tek Trough
Buildings
- Behemoth Tek Gate
- Behemoth Tek Gateway
- Large Tek Wall
- Sloped Tek Roof
- Sloped Tek Wall Left
- Sloped Tek Wall Right
- Tek Ceiling
- Tek Dinosaur Gate
- Tek Dinosaur Gateway
- Tek Door
- Tek Doorframe
- Tek Double Door
- Tek Double Doorframe
- Tek Fence Support
- Tek Foundation
- Tek Hatchframe
- Tek Ladder
- Tek Pillar
- Tek Railing
- Tek Ramp
- Tek Staircase
- Tek Stairs
- Tek Trapdoor
- Tek Triangle Ceiling
- Tek Triangle Foundation
- Tek Triangle Roof
- Tek Turret
- Tek Wall
- Tek Window
- Tek Windowframe
- Vacuum Compartment
- Vacuum Compartment Moonpool
Vehicle
- Tek Atv
More on Ark Survival Ascended:
Ark Survival Ascended storage structures crafting guide || Ark Survival Ascended Chainsaw crafting guide