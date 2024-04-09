How to get Element in Ark Survival Ascended 

Element in Ark Survival Ascended is a high-tier resource acquired in the late game. It's a crucial ingredient for crafting Tek Tier equipment, featuring advanced technology and offering the highest stats in terms of armor, weapons, and unique functionalities for structures and tools. When it comes to character progression, obtaining Tek Tier equipment is the ultimate objective in Ark Survival Ascended.

This guide covers everything you need to know to acquire Element in Ark Survival Ascended, including which bosses drop this resource across various maps.

Where to find Element in Ark Survival Ascended

You can acquire Element by defeating bosses (Image via Studio Wildcard || Teacher Game Too/YouTube)

Element in Ark Survival Ascended can only be obtained by defeating bosses. The quantity of this resource you can acquire is contingent upon the difficulty level of the bosses you defeat.

Currently, Ark Survival Ascended features two maps: The Island and Scorched Earth. Each map hosts different bosses that players can challenge. Of the four bosses available on The Island, Element can be obtained from three: Broodmother Lysrix, Megapithecus, and Dragon. The Overseer doesn't drop this item.

On the other hand, defeating the Manticore boss in Scorched Earth will reward you with Element.

Additional DLC maps are on the way, with the release date of The Center DLC recently announced for Ark Survival Ascended.

Element drop rates per boss in Ark Survival Ascended

Defeating the different bosses in Ark Survival Ascended will yield the following amounts of Element:

The Island

Broodmother Lysrix

The Broodmother Lysrix boss in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Gamma: 20 Element

20 Element Beta: 56 Element

56 Element Alpha: 148 Element

Megapithecus

The Megapithecus boss in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Gamma: 40 Element

40 Element Beta: 110 Element

110 Element Alpha: 220 Element

Dragon

The Dragon boss in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Gamma: 80 Element

80 Element Beta: 220 Element

220 Element Alpha: 440 Element

Scorched Earth

Manticore

The Manticore boss in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Gamma: 38 Element

38 Element Beta: 135 Element

135 Element Alpha: 285 Element

Element in Ark Survival Ascended: All craftable Tek Tier equipment

Element is a key ingredient in crafting Tek Tier items (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You can craft the following Tek Tier equipment using Element in Ark Survival Ascended:

Armor

Tek Boots

Tek Chestpiece

Tek Gauntlets

Tek Helmet

Tek Leggings

Weapons

Tek Grenade

Tek Rifle

Saddles

Megalodon Tek Saddle

Mosasur Tek Saddle

Rex Tek Saddle

Tapejara Tek Saddle

Structure

Tek Cloning Chamber

Tek Dedicated Storage

Tek Forcefield

Tek Generator

Tek Replicator

Tek Teleporter

Tek Transmitter

Tek Trough

Buildings

Behemoth Tek Gate

Behemoth Tek Gateway

Large Tek Wall

Sloped Tek Roof

Sloped Tek Wall Left

Sloped Tek Wall Right

Tek Ceiling

Tek Dinosaur Gate

Tek Dinosaur Gateway

Tek Door

Tek Doorframe

Tek Double Door

Tek Double Doorframe

Tek Fence Support

Tek Foundation

Tek Hatchframe

Tek Ladder

Tek Pillar

Tek Railing

Tek Ramp

Tek Staircase

Tek Stairs

Tek Trapdoor

Tek Triangle Ceiling

Tek Triangle Foundation

Tek Triangle Roof

Tek Turret

Tek Wall

Tek Window

Tek Windowframe

Vacuum Compartment

Vacuum Compartment Moonpool

Vehicle

Tek Atv

