How to get Element in Ark Survival Ascended 

By Rangan Dasgupta
Modified Apr 09, 2024 21:42 IST
Element in Ark Survival Ascended
Element is a rare resource in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Element in Ark Survival Ascended is a high-tier resource acquired in the late game. It's a crucial ingredient for crafting Tek Tier equipment, featuring advanced technology and offering the highest stats in terms of armor, weapons, and unique functionalities for structures and tools. When it comes to character progression, obtaining Tek Tier equipment is the ultimate objective in Ark Survival Ascended.

This guide covers everything you need to know to acquire Element in Ark Survival Ascended, including which bosses drop this resource across various maps.

Where to find Element in Ark Survival Ascended

You can acquire Element by defeating bosses (Image via Studio Wildcard || Teacher Game Too/YouTube)

Element in Ark Survival Ascended can only be obtained by defeating bosses. The quantity of this resource you can acquire is contingent upon the difficulty level of the bosses you defeat.

Currently, Ark Survival Ascended features two maps: The Island and Scorched Earth. Each map hosts different bosses that players can challenge. Of the four bosses available on The Island, Element can be obtained from three: Broodmother Lysrix, Megapithecus, and Dragon. The Overseer doesn't drop this item.

On the other hand, defeating the Manticore boss in Scorched Earth will reward you with Element.

Additional DLC maps are on the way, with the release date of The Center DLC recently announced for Ark Survival Ascended.

Element drop rates per boss in Ark Survival Ascended

Defeating the different bosses in Ark Survival Ascended will yield the following amounts of Element:

The Island

Broodmother Lysrix

The Broodmother Lysrix boss in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)
  • Gamma: 20 Element
  • Beta: 56 Element
  • Alpha: 148 Element

Megapithecus

The Megapithecus boss in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)
  • Gamma: 40 Element
  • Beta: 110 Element
  • Alpha: 220 Element

Dragon

The Dragon boss in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)
  • Gamma: 80 Element
  • Beta: 220 Element
  • Alpha: 440 Element

Scorched Earth

Manticore

The Manticore boss in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)
  • Gamma: 38 Element
  • Beta: 135 Element
  • Alpha: 285 Element

Element in Ark Survival Ascended: All craftable Tek Tier equipment

Element is a key ingredient in crafting Tek Tier items (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You can craft the following Tek Tier equipment using Element in Ark Survival Ascended:

Armor

  • Tek Boots
  • Tek Chestpiece
  • Tek Gauntlets
  • Tek Helmet
  • Tek Leggings

Weapons

  • Tek Grenade
  • Tek Rifle

Saddles

  • Megalodon Tek Saddle
  • Mosasur Tek Saddle
  • Rex Tek Saddle
  • Tapejara Tek Saddle

Structure

  • Tek Cloning Chamber
  • Tek Dedicated Storage
  • Tek Forcefield
  • Tek Generator
  • Tek Replicator
  • Tek Teleporter
  • Tek Transmitter
  • Tek Trough

Buildings

  • Behemoth Tek Gate
  • Behemoth Tek Gateway
  • Large Tek Wall
  • Sloped Tek Roof
  • Sloped Tek Wall Left
  • Sloped Tek Wall Right
  • Tek Ceiling
  • Tek Dinosaur Gate
  • Tek Dinosaur Gateway
  • Tek Door
  • Tek Doorframe
  • Tek Double Door
  • Tek Double Doorframe
  • Tek Fence Support
  • Tek Foundation
  • Tek Hatchframe
  • Tek Ladder
  • Tek Pillar
  • Tek Railing
  • Tek Ramp
  • Tek Staircase
  • Tek Stairs
  • Tek Trapdoor
  • Tek Triangle Ceiling
  • Tek Triangle Foundation
  • Tek Triangle Roof
  • Tek Turret
  • Tek Wall
  • Tek Window
  • Tek Windowframe
  • Vacuum Compartment
  • Vacuum Compartment Moonpool

Vehicle

  • Tek Atv

