How to craft Chainsaw in Ark Survival Ascended: Scorched Earth

The Chainsaw in Ark Survival Ascended is a recent addition to tool types, introduced with the Scorched Earth DLC. This versatile tool boasts high efficiency in harvesting various resources in the game, including Wood, Organic Polymer, Chitin, and other crafting materials. It also doubles as a formidable weapon powered by Gasoline.

This guide covers everything you need to know to craft a Chainsaw in Ark Survival Ascended, including what crafting stations and materials to use.

How to make a Chainsaw in Ark Survival Ascended

A Yellow Loot Crate can drop a Chainsaw in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

While you can craft a Chainsaw in a crafting station, it's also obtainable as a drop of Yellow Loot Crates. So, keep an eye out for these crates while exploring Scorched Earth, particularly in caves and caverns.

If luck isn't on your side and you don't find a Chainsaw in Ark Survival Ascended, you can always craft one after unlocking its engram at level 55. It requires 21 Engram Points (EP) to unlock.

Fabricator and Tek Replicator are crafting stations in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

After unlocking its engram, you can craft a Chainsaw using either a Fabricator or a Tek Replicator. The former is the easiest of the two crafting stations to access, as it's a mid-game engram with no steep prerequisites. On the other hand, the latter requires you to kill the Manticore in Scorched Earth, which is a challenging endgame boss.

Here are the crafting materials required to make a Chainsaw in Ark Survival Ascended:

75x Polymer or Organic Polymer

50x Cementing Paste or Achatina Paste

50x Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

25x Electronics: 25x Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot, 75x Silica Pearls

A Chainsaw uses Gasoline as fuel (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Gathering all these rare ingredients will require you to scour and thoroughly explore the depths of the desert map. But even after you acquire these materials and successfully craft a Chainsaw, you'll still require Gasoline for it to function. Without the fuel, it'll be akin to a rifle without ammo.

Fortunately, crafting this fuel is much simpler in the game compared to crafting the Chainsaw. It only requires some Hide and Oil as crafting materials, both of which are easily obtainable in the game.

You can also check out our guide to making Gasoline in Ark Survival Ascended.

