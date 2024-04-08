Ark Survival Ascended: All Explorer Note locations in Scorched Earth

The Explorer Note locations in Scorched Earth DLC are highly sought after by players, as discovering each new note while exploring the world rewards you with 100 XP and grants a buff that doubles your experience gain for ten minutes. These notes are remnants left behind by other survivors in Ark Survival Ascended.

Collecting notes while riding a tamed creature also grants the creature XP and the buff. Moreover, obtaining two Explorer Notes in quick succession extends the duration of the buff rather than resetting it.

This article will list all Ark Survival Ascended Explorer Note locations in Scorched Earth.

Coordinates for all Ark Survival Ascended Explorer Note locations in Scorched Earth

The Explorer Note locations in Scorched Earth (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Here are the Ark Survival Ascended Explorer Note locations in Scorched Earth:

Helena Explorer Note locations in Scorched Earth

Note #1 (43.3, 45)

Note #2 (48.8, 71.1)

Note #3 (57, 76.1)

Note #4 (81.6, 63.9)

Note #5 (41, 54.1)

Note #6 (50.8, 25.1)

Note #7 (31.9, 29.4)

Note #8 (23.4, 53.3)

Note #9 (51, 86.7)

Note #10 (80, 75.6)

Note #11 (10.6, 19.5)

Note #12 (15.7, 21.7)

Note #13 (23.7,12.6)

Note #14 (15.8, 40.1)

Note #15 (14.1, 35.3)

Note #16 (16.6, 56.6)

Note #17 (23.3, 52.2)

Note #18 (10.4, 66.6)

Note #19 (53, 26.5)

Note #20 (54.8, 48.6)

Note #21 (85.8, 13.5)

Note #22 (84.8, 18.9)

Note #23 (66, 39.7)

Note #24 (60.2, 70.7)

Note #25 (72.4, 70.8)

Note #26 (85.1, 37.3)

Note #27 (54.8, 13.1)

Note #28 (17.5, 34.9)

Note #29 (21.8, 43.1)

Note #30 (23.8, 48.9)

Rockwell Explorer Note locations in Scorched Earth

Record #1 (71.8, 10.5)

Record #2 (72, 85.8)

Record #3 (84.3, 13.9)

Record #4 (78.8, 81.9)

Record #5 (13.3, 77.6)

Record #6 (24.2, 39)

Record #7 (58, 44.8)

Record #8 (23.4, 65.1)

Record #9 (54.3, 76.4)

Record #10 (86.3, 69)

Record #11 (28.3, 49.8)

Record #12 (36.2, 42.2)

Record #13 (27.6, 55.1)

Record #14 (36.2, 68.6)

Record #15 (31.7, 72.6)

Record #16 (31.3, 59.8)

Record #17 (40.5, 77.4)

Record #18 (39.9, 86.1)

Record #19 (55, 56)

Record #20 (44.6, 63)

Record #21 (83.2, 19)

Record #22 (81.8, 17.9)

Record #23 (59.4, 86.4)

Record #24 (66, 86.6)

Record #25 (80.4, 39.7)

Record #26 (25.7, 52.7)

Record #27 (31.5, 51.8)

Record #28 (37.1, 50)

Record #29 (32.2, 48.9)

Record #30 (30.6, 44.1)

Raia Explorer Note locations in Scorched Earth

Tablet #1 (11.2, 40)

Tablet #2 (51.4, 49.4)

Tablet #3 (49.3, 50.8)

Tablet #4 (86.1, 68.8)

Tablet #5 (69.9, 59.3)

Tablet #6 (22.2, 60.8)

Tablet #7 (78.3, 76.1)

Tablet #8 (16.8, 56.5)

Tablet #9 (50.3, 80.3)

Tablet #10 (88.7, 38.6)

Tablet #11 (76.8, 69.2)

Tablet #12 (76.1, 60.3)

Tablet #13 (77.4, 77.9)

Tablet #14 (33.1, 85.7)

Tablet #15 (27.6, 88.6)

Tablet #16 (45.8, 9.5)

Tablet #17 (49.1, 20.3)

Tablet #18 (43.1, 37.3)

Tablet #19 (43.7, 59.4)

Tablet #20 (54.8, 61.5)

Tablet #21 (79.7, 15.5)

Tablet #22 (82.2, 13.6)

Tablet #23 (62.7, 44.3)

Tablet #24 (60.1, 59.4)

Tablet #25 (84.6, 32.2)

Tablet #26 (75.8, 54.1)

Tablet #27 (37.5, 40)

Tablet #28 (45.3, 30)

Tablet #29 (46.6, 22.1)

Tablet #30 (70.2, 39.3)

Dahkeya Explorer Note locations in Scorched Earth

Note #1 (17.7, 12.3)

Note #2 (14.8, 27.7)

Note #3 (66.3, 14.4)

Note #4 (71.1, 48.1)

Note #5 (53.3, 43.7)

Note #6 (78.9, 49.9)

Note #7 (30.6, 53.8)

Note #8 (22.4, 44.2)

Note #9 (42.3, 88.4)

Note #10 (61.2, 77.8)

Note #11 (24.5, 77.6)

Note #12 (17.6, 87.5)

Note #13 (33.6, 10.7)

Note #14 (28.5, 12.4)

Note #15 (39.7, 41.1)

Note #16 (35.8, 37.8)

Note #17 (30.4, 39.7)

Note #18 (28.2, 41.7)

Note #19 (45.6, 34.6)

Note #20 (54.5, 31.7)

Note #21 (48.7, 64)

Note #22 (83.6, 15.2)

Note #23 (63.7, 10.4)

Note #24 (72.8, 36.6)

Note #25 (61.1, 46.9)

Note #26 (65.4, 55.5)

Note #27 (78.4, 55.5)

Note #28 (76.5, 76.9)

Note #29 (83.4, 71.8)

Note #30 (86.1, 51.1)

HLN-A Explorer Note locations in Scorched Earth

Discovery #4 (56.5, 44.7)

Discovery #5 (76.7, 79.6)

Discovery #6 (40.3, 47.8)

Discovery #7 (57.0, 56.2)

Chronicles #6 (13.7, 34.9)

Chronicles #7 (76.7, 67.9)

Chronicles #8 (51.5, 17.1)

Chronicles #9 (68.6, 37.2)

Chronicles #10 (51.0, 74.3)

Unknown Explorer Note locations in Scorched Earth

Note #2 (51.5, 49.6)

Note #5 (63.3, 61.5)

Note #8 (63.3, 29.4)

Note #11 (30.7, 56.2)

Note #14 (24.4, 29.7)

You can also use Ark Survival Ascended console commands to teleport to these coordinates, provided you are the server host or playing solo.

Make sure to check out our list of all Ark Survival Ascended dossier locations in Scorched Earth.

More on Ark Survival Ascended:

Best farming locations for Silk in Ark Survival Ascended || Ark Survival Ascended Thorny Dragon taming guide || Ark Survival Ascended Rock Elemental taming guide || Ark Survival Ascended Oasis Cave location