All storage structures in Ark Survival Ascended and how to craft them

Storage structures in Ark Survival Ascended play a crucial role in the inventory management system. Gathering resources can quickly fill up your inventory, prompting you to discard items or store them elsewhere. These structures not only assist you in organizing resources for easy access but also come in various types, each offering different specifications to suit your storage needs.
This guide covers everything you need to know to craft different storage structures in Ark Survival Ascended, including what crafting materials to use.
How to craft all storage structures in Ark Survival Ascended
Storage Box
The Storage Box is among the first unlockable storage structures in Ark Survival Ascended. It serves as the most basic method of item storage, available for crafting after unlocking its engram at Level 4, requiring 6 Engram Points (EP). With a capacity of 15 slots, it offers basic storage functionality.
Here are the crafting materials required to make a Storage Box:
- 25x Wood or Fungal Wood
- 20x Thatch
- 10x Fiber
Large Storage Box
The Large Storage Box is essentially an upgraded version of the Storage Box, boasting a capacity of 45 slots. Its engram can be unlocked at Level 16 for a cost of 9 EP.
You can craft a Large Storage Box by using the following crafting materials:
- 50x Wood or Fungal Wood
- 35x Thatch
- 25x Fiber
Bookshelf
The Bookshelf is among the specialized storage structures in Ark Survival Ascended, resembling a variation of the Large Storage Box. Its engram becomes available at Level 19, requiring 15 EP to unlock. This structure is designed specifically for storing Blueprints, Notes, Recipes, and Specimen Implants, offering a capacity of 100 slots.
You will require the following crafting materials to make a Bookshelf:
- 100x Wood or Fungal Wood
- 45x Thatch
- 35x Fiber
Preserving Bin
The Preserving Bin can store a variety of food items and ingredients, extending their spoil timers tenfold. It becomes accessible at Level 18 for 9 EP and provides a capacity of 100 slots. It requires Sparkpowder as fuel.
Here are the crafting materials required to craft a Preserving Bin:
- 30x Stone
- 30x Wood or Fungal Wood
- 10x Thatch
- 20x Fiber
Refrigerator
The Refrigerator is an upgraded version of the Preserving Bin, exclusively craftable in a Fabricator or Tek Replicator. Available at Level 60, it requires 20 EP to unlock. It operates on Electricity and boasts a storage capacity of 80 slots.
You can craft a Refrigerator by using the following crafting materials:
- 120x Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot
- 15x Polymer or Organic Polymer
- 25x Crystal
- 10x Electronics
Vault
The Vault is among the best storage structures in Ark Survival Ascended, accessible at Level 75 for 30 EP. Craftable exclusively in a Fabricator or Tek Replicator, it offers an impressive capacity of 350 slots.
You will require the following crafting materials to make a Vault:
- 500x Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot
- 100x Cementing Paste or Achatina Paste
- 70x Oil
- 90x Polymer or Organic Polymer
Tek Dedicated Storage
The Tek Dedicated Storage is specifically engineered for storing large quantities of a single item. It's exclusively crafted in a Tek Replicator and provides a capacity of 100 slots. To unlock its engram, you must defeat Manticore (Beta) in Scorched Earth or Dragon (Beta) on The Island.
Here are the crafting materials required to craft a Tek Dedicated Storage:
- 4x Black Peral
- 75x Crystal
- 3x Element
- 125x Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot
- 55x Polymer or Organic Polymer
You can also check out our list of console commands, which can streamline the process of crafting these storage structures in Ark Survival Ascended.
More on Ark Survival Ascended:
Ark Survival Ascended Chainsaw crafting guide || All Explorer Note locations in Scorched Earth