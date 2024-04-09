All storage structures in Ark Survival Ascended and how to craft them

Storage structures in Ark Survival Ascended play a crucial role in the inventory management system. Gathering resources can quickly fill up your inventory, prompting you to discard items or store them elsewhere. These structures not only assist you in organizing resources for easy access but also come in various types, each offering different specifications to suit your storage needs.

This guide covers everything you need to know to craft different storage structures in Ark Survival Ascended, including what crafting materials to use.

How to craft all storage structures in Ark Survival Ascended

Storage Box

A Storage Box in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Storage Box is among the first unlockable storage structures in Ark Survival Ascended. It serves as the most basic method of item storage, available for crafting after unlocking its engram at Level 4, requiring 6 Engram Points (EP). With a capacity of 15 slots, it offers basic storage functionality.

Here are the crafting materials required to make a Storage Box:

25x Wood or Fungal Wood

20x Thatch

10x Fiber

Large Storage Box

A Large Storage Box in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Large Storage Box is essentially an upgraded version of the Storage Box, boasting a capacity of 45 slots. Its engram can be unlocked at Level 16 for a cost of 9 EP.

You can craft a Large Storage Box by using the following crafting materials:

50x Wood or Fungal Wood

35x Thatch

25x Fiber

Bookshelf

A Bookshelf in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Bookshelf is among the specialized storage structures in Ark Survival Ascended, resembling a variation of the Large Storage Box. Its engram becomes available at Level 19, requiring 15 EP to unlock. This structure is designed specifically for storing Blueprints, Notes, Recipes, and Specimen Implants, offering a capacity of 100 slots.

You will require the following crafting materials to make a Bookshelf:

100x Wood or Fungal Wood

45x Thatch

35x Fiber

Preserving Bin

A Preserving Bin in Ark Survival Ascended (Studio Wildcard)

The Preserving Bin can store a variety of food items and ingredients, extending their spoil timers tenfold. It becomes accessible at Level 18 for 9 EP and provides a capacity of 100 slots. It requires Sparkpowder as fuel.

Here are the crafting materials required to craft a Preserving Bin:

30x Stone

30x Wood or Fungal Wood

10x Thatch

20x Fiber

Refrigerator

A Refrigerator in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Refrigerator is an upgraded version of the Preserving Bin, exclusively craftable in a Fabricator or Tek Replicator. Available at Level 60, it requires 20 EP to unlock. It operates on Electricity and boasts a storage capacity of 80 slots.

You can craft a Refrigerator by using the following crafting materials:

120x Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

15x Polymer or Organic Polymer

25x Crystal

10x Electronics

Vault

A Vault in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Vault is among the best storage structures in Ark Survival Ascended, accessible at Level 75 for 30 EP. Craftable exclusively in a Fabricator or Tek Replicator, it offers an impressive capacity of 350 slots.

You will require the following crafting materials to make a Vault:

500x Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

100x Cementing Paste or Achatina Paste

70x Oil

90x Polymer or Organic Polymer

Tek Dedicated Storage

A Tek Dedicated Storage in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Tek Dedicated Storage is specifically engineered for storing large quantities of a single item. It's exclusively crafted in a Tek Replicator and provides a capacity of 100 slots. To unlock its engram, you must defeat Manticore (Beta) in Scorched Earth or Dragon (Beta) on The Island.

Here are the crafting materials required to craft a Tek Dedicated Storage:

4x Black Peral

75x Crystal

3x Element

125x Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

55x Polymer or Organic Polymer

You can also check out our list of console commands, which can streamline the process of crafting these storage structures in Ark Survival Ascended.

