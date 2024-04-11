All Ark Survival Ascended weather console commands for each map

The Ark Survival Ascended weather console commands allow you to manipulate weather events across the game's varied maps, which can be crucial for mitigating threats to your survival. These commands are tailored for The Island and the Scorched Earth maps, which are currently the only ones available, though more maps are expected to be added in the future.

This guide covers everything you need to know to change weather events using Ark Survival Ascended weather console commands, including how to use them.

How to enable Ark Survival Ascended weather console commands

You can enable Console Access from the Advanced tab. (Image via Studio Wildcard || Crabbytron/YouTube)

Here are the steps that you have to follow to enable Ark Survival Ascended weather console commands in single-player mode:

Select Settings from the Main Menu.

Go to the Advanced tab and turn on Console Access.

Start the game.

You can bring up the console commands box by using the following controls:

PC: ~ (tilde)

~ (tilde) Xbox: RB + LB + X + Y

RB + LB + X + Y PlayStation: R1 + L1 + Square + Triangle

If you're playing on a private server, you'll need to grant yourself cheat powers by typing "EnableCheats <admin password>" or "Cheat EnableCheats <admin password>" before accessing console commands. Note that you must be the server host to access these commands on a private server.

When using cheats on a private server, always remember to prefix each command with "admincheat" or "cheat." For example, to enable heatwave on The Island map in a private server, use "cheat ce heatwave" or "admincheat ce heatwave."

All Ark Survival Ascended weather console commands in The Island map

The Console Command UI in Ark Survival Ascended. (Image via Studio Wildcard || Crabbytron/YouTube)

Here are the weather console commands for single-player mode in The Island map:

ce heatwave

ce coldfront

ce makeitrain

ce fogitup

ce skiesofblue

You can also check out our list of all Ark Survival Ascended console commands for The Island map.

All Ark Survival Ascended weather console commands in Scorched Earth map

You can control weather events using console commands in Scorched Earth. (Image via Studio Wildcard || Teachers Game Too/YouTube)

You can use the following weather console commands for single-player mode in the Scorched Earth map:

ce start_superheat

ce stop_superheat

ce start_sandstorm

ce stop_sandstorm

ce start_electricalstorm

ce stop_electricalstorm

ce start_rain

ce stop_rain

The functionality of these console commands is largely self-explanatory based on their names. For instance, "ce start_superheat" initiates a Heatwave, while "ce start_sandstorm" triggers a Sandstorm.

In general, you'll aim to halt these weather events since they pose a significant danger and can swiftly eliminate your character without adequate gear and preparation.

However, in certain scenarios, such as when taming a Phoenix in Scorched Earth, you might intentionally initiate a Heatwave since this creature can only be tamed during this particular weather event.

