ARK Survival Ascended Chalicotherium taming guide

In ARK Survival Ascended, you can tame a diverse range of animals from various epochs, which is a unique feature in the survival-craft genre. It allows you to utilize the abilities of your tames in different facets of gameplay, such as harvesting resources, defending against predators, and traversing across the uneven terrain of the island.

The Chalicotherium is a unique tame that can act as a siege weapon in raids and serves as a competent all-purpose mount. Unlike numerous other creatures in the game, it uses the rare non-violent taming method. This article will guide you in taming a Chalicotherium in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Chalicotherium in ARK Survival Ascended

The Chalicotherium belongs to a genus of odd-toed ungulates that existed in the Middle to Late Miocene eras. Similar to Gigantopithecus, it's a herbivore creature that is territorial in temperament, so it will become hostile when approached.

There are two taming methods in ARK Survival Ascended: non-violent and knock-out. As the Chalicotherium requires the non-violent taming method, you will need one of the following food items:

Beer Jar

Stimberries

Beer Jar is the recommended food item for taming a Chalicotherium, as it requires the least amount of time for the taming process while using this item. You also need a Ghillie Armor to sneak up to a Chalicotherium without turning it hostile.

To tame a Chalicotherium, place the Beer Jar on the last slot of your hotbar and approach it slowly. You can feed this creature once the prompt appears. It will take some time before it's hungry again. Refeed it until the taming meter is full to complete the taming process.

Where to find Chalicotherium in ARK Survival Ascended?

Players can find the Chalicotherium in the Snow Biome (Image via Studio Wildcard)

You can find the Chalicotherium in the following areas around the island:

Whitesky Peak

Winter's Mouth

Southern Jungle

The Western Approach

Southern Islets

The Eastern Forest

Consider using console commands if you're unable to locate a Chalicotherium. However, you must either be the server host or play in single-player mode to be able to use them.

The Chalicotherium provides the following utility in ARK Survival Ascended:

Siege Weapon: The Chalicotherium is currently the only creature in the game that can throw boulders at other animals or structures that inflict exorbitant damage. This ability enables this creature to be an invaluable tame in raids.

The Chalicotherium is currently the only creature in the game that can throw boulders at other animals or structures that inflict exorbitant damage. This ability enables this creature to be an invaluable tame in raids. All-Purpose Mount: It's an excellent mount with considerably high sprinting speed, health, and damage, which enables it to engage in a head-to-head battle against most predators in the title.

It's an excellent mount with considerably high sprinting speed, health, and damage, which enables it to engage in a head-to-head battle against most predators in the title. Gatherer: Its primary attack is a swing that covers a wide area around it. This incredible range, in addition to its high attack speed, enables it to gather berries and thatch rapidly.

