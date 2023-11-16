Studio Wildcard's new release, ARK Survival Ascended, is not a sequel to the 2017 action-adventure multiplayer game ARK: Survival Evolved. Instead, it is a remake with several new additions. Currently, the title is available for Windows users through Steam. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users will be able to access it sometime this month.

Since ARK Survival Ascended is a remake of the 2017 game, its setting and core mechanics remain the same. You will be dropped in a prehistoric land where you must survive.

One of the biggest threats to your survival is the different beasts that roam the land. However, it is possible to take these creatures and turn them into valuable allies that will help you achieve your goal.

How to tame the Desmodus in ARK Survival Ascended

The Desmodus can be found hanging on cave ceilings in ARK Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Several types of beasts roam the lands of ARK Survival Ascended. These range from aggressive dinosaurs such as the Canatosaurus to flying beasts and aquatic animals.

One such creature is the Desmodus, a bat-like creature that is always found in packs and is usually seen hanging off the ceilings of caves. Unlike with animals like the Snow Owl, taming a Desmodus does not require you to knock it out first. Instead, this creature can be tamed by what is known as passive taming.

If you want to tame a Desmodus, make sure to bring a net gun and some weapons. Additionally, you will need to have several hundred blood packs. Take note that once these creatures detect your presence and become aggressive toward you, their entire pack will swarm you.

To begin, target the Desmodus with a ranged weapon. When it becomes aggressive, trap it with your net gun so that you do not have to worry about getting swarmed. Go ahead and kill the ones that you do not want to tame.

Afterward, allow the one that you want to tame to carry you. This will result in it draining your blood. This is where the blood packs come in. Having several blood packs will ensure that you do not run out of health.

Blood Packs are valuable for taming a Desmodus (Image via Studio Wildcard)

After some time of draining your blood, the beast will eventually become tame, and you will be able to take advantage of its abilities.

Alternatively, you can send in one of your other tamed beasts to be carried around by the Desmodus. Just make sure that there are enough blood packs in its inventory. The Moschops is a great animal for this tactic.

Having a Desmodus as one of your tames allows you to craft the Sanguine Elixir. This item allows you to easily tame other beasts that require knocking out. Additionally, it can be used as a mount.

This is all you need to know about taming a Desmodus in ARK Survival Ascended. For a tougher challenge, check out this guide on how to tame the fearsome Megalodon.