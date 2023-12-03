ARK Survival Ascended Dunkleosteus taming guide

Taming prehistoric animals is a unique feature in Studio Wildcard's latest title, ARK Survival Ascended. In this title, your objective is to survive on a hazardous island teeming with predators. Every creature on the island, including the predators, is tameable. Domesticating them will provide you with many benefits, as their unique characteristics dovetail with different facets of the gameplay.

Among these creatures, the Dunkleosteus is a staple in the franchise and invaluable as a tame predator due to its gathering and transportation capabilities. Special measures are necessary to tame this creature as it's an underwater animal that requires the knock-out taming method.

This article will guide you in taming a Dunkleosteus in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Dunkleosteus in ARK Survival Ascended

The Dunkleosteus in ARK Survival Ascended belongs to a genus of large arthrodire fishes that existed during the Late Devonian period. It's a carnivore that feeds on other fishes in the water bodies surrounding the island. These giant fishes are territorial and will attack players when approached.

The Dunkleosteus provides the following utility in ARK Survival Ascended:

Damage Dealer: As the only tameable aquatic animal in the title that can break stone structures, the Dunkleosteus is invaluable during underwater raids.

Gatherer: It is highly efficient in mining rare resources such as Oil and Crystal.

It is highly efficient in mining rare resources such as Oil and Crystal. Transport: Due to its weight reduction capabilities, resources such as Black Pearl, Oil, Obsidian, and others can be carried in its inventory and transported from one place to another.

You can find a Dunkleosteus in the following areas around the island:

Northern Shores

Northeast Shores

The Western Coast

Southeastern Shores

Northwest Shores

Underwater Regions

If you fail to find a Dunkleosteus, you can consider using console commands to spawn them, provided you're either the server host or playing in single-player mode.

For the taming process, you will require a few necessary items, such as a crossbow or a rifle with tranquilizer arrows or darts and a food item. Bring an adequate amount of arrows or darts since the number of shots required to knock out the Dunkleosteus will depend upon its level.

The following are the food items suitable for taming a Dunkleosteus:

Superior Kibble

Raw Prime Meat

Cooked Prime Meat

Raw Meat

Superior Kibble is the optimal food item for taming a Dunkleosteus in ARK Survival Ascended, as the taming process requires the least amount of time while using this item.

To tame a Dunkleosteus, lure it into a cave and shoot it with tranquilizers. As it's a slow creature, you can kite around it to prevent it from hitting you. You will see the torpor meter rising with each shot. After filling it up, the giant fish will be rendered unconscious.

Feed this unconscious creature the Superior Kibble to complete the taming process successfully.

