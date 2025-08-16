ARK Survival Ascended Elderclaw release date, and everything we know

ARK Survival Ascended has a lot of fantasy creatures in the game, and the latest addition in the category will be the Elderclaw, which was set to be released sometime in August 2025, alongside the Valguero Ascended map remastered for ASA, like Ragnarok. However, Studio Wildcard has pushed the release back to September 30, 2025.

Not much is known about the Elderclaw, but the recent ARK Community Crunch revealed a few key points about the creature.

All we know about the Elderclaw in ARK Survival Ascended

Elderclaw bear in ASA (Image via Studio Wildcard)

By the looks of it, the Elderclaw seems like an animal and plant hybrid creature resembling a bear. It will be available to everyone owning the Lost Colony expansion pass on launch. You can also get it as a Fantastic Tame purchase on a later date.

As revealed in the Community Crunch, the Elderclaw is a passive creature termed a “mystical guardian”. While it will only attack when provoked, fighting it can be a challenging task, as the beast is categorized as powerful as an apex predator.

The official description talks about the forest answering its calls, meaning it may have power beyond your regular maul and physical attacks. There’s mention of twisting roots, protective vines, and strange totems that can be deadly for enemies while providing buffs to allies. The taming process also remains unknown, but there was mention of nurturing rare seedlings and cubs to maturity.

More creatures are coming to ARK Survival Ascended

Megaraptor is also coming with the Valguero Ascended map (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Apart from the Elderclaw, the Valguero Ascended map will also bring creatures from ARK: Survival Evolved, including the Megaraptor. It was the most voted creature by the ARK community and can also be tamed and ridden, but isn’t breedable on launch.

While Valguero Ascended was delayed until late September, Studio Wildcard has still planned an update on August 20, 2025. The update will add the Helicoprion shark to the base game, free for all players.

