ARK Survival Ascended Helicoprion release date, and everything we know

ARK Survival Ascended is getting new creatures with the help of popular modder Garuga123, one of which is Helicoprion, a variation of a shark with a buzzsaw-shaped mouth, which is quite popular among players. It is a tameable creature that rivals the Megaladon in terms of size and strength, but it also has some additional uses.

Here’s what we know about the Helicoprion, including its abilities and the benefits of taming this creature.

All we know about the Helicoprion in ARK Survival Ascended

Helicoprion's Dossier (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Helicoprion is a prehistoric shark that existed in the Jurassic era. It is almost the exact size of Megaladon but has a larger and thicker tail, making it appear bigger. It will be added as a free creature within the base game for everyone on August 20, 2025.

Despite its menacing looks, it is a passive tame and won’t attack unless provoked, which may be intentional but useful in taming. One of its attacks can knock out players or creatures, making them easy prey, so we recommend avoiding hitting Helicoprion intentionally or by mistake.

Another major advantage of riding this creature is that it cannot be grabbed by a Tusoteuthis, making an encounter with the apex predator a bit safer. In terms of speed, the Megaladon is still much faster, but they do stand as equals in terms of damage. However, Helicoprion’s abilities are likely what make it the community favourite. The creature is a swimming fortress that can perform a lot of useful tasks.

Here are all of its abilities:

Bite: The left click will perform a bite attack. Helicoprion can use this attack very quickly in all directions.

The left click will perform a bite attack. Helicoprion can use this attack very quickly in all directions. Tail whip: The left click will perform a tail sweep in front of the Helicoprion that can knock down others.

The left click will perform a tail sweep in front of the Helicoprion that can knock down others. Air dive: Pressing C while on the surface of water will have the Helicoprion leap into the air.

Pressing C while on the surface of water will have the Helicoprion leap into the air. Item breakdown: The buzzsaw on the Helicoprion isn’t just for a show, as it can break down items within the inventory.

The item breakdown ability of this shark comes with a base success rate. The higher the success percentage is, the better the chance of converting an item into a blueprint. Note that the breakdown ability will not work for primitive items.

Additionally, the saddle of Helicoprion can be used for crafting tools and armor. If you’re planning to explore the ocean for an extended period, this deep dweller will check most of the boxes.

