ARK Survival Ascended Hyaenodon taming guide

Taming is a core feature in ARK Survival Ascended, wherein you are stranded on an island with a diverse range of prehistoric creatures. Among them is the Hyaenodon, renowned for its capability to perform as a traveling pack.

The Hyaenodon requires a non-violent taming method. However, unlike other creatures, where feeding them a preferred food item is a vital part of the process, Hyaenodons don't require any such item. This aspect necessitates a unique approach to tame this creature in Studio Wildcard's latest installment in the survival-craft genre.

This article shows how you can tame a Hyaenodon in this official remake of ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame a Hyaenodon in ARK Survival Ascended

The Hyaenodon belongs to a genus of placental mammals that existed in Eurasia and North America in the Late Eocene to Early Miocene periods. In ARK Survival Ascended, it's a carnivore that, when alone, is skittish in temperament and will flee if approached by a foreign entity. However, when these creatures are in a pack, they become aggressive.

Taming a Hyaenodon requires a stealthy, non-violent approach. For this, a Ghillie Armor and Cactus Broth is crucial. The former is used for camouflage, while the latter is a food item you consume to further hide your presence from this creature. While a taming trap is not obligatory, using one will significantly simplify the process.

You can build a taming trap by placing some foundations and surrounding it with walls. A flying tame like an Argentavis can aid you in carrying a Hyaenodon to this trap. The trap must be built at a distance from the pack leader; otherwise, taming this creature will be impossible.

To tame a Hyaenodon in ARK Survival Ascended, grab it using your flying tame and drop it inside your taming trap. Before entering the trap, consume the Cactus Broth and wear the Ghillie Armor.

Once inside the trap, approach the Hyaenodon while crouching. When you are close enough, a prompt to pet this creature will appear on the screen. Proceed to pet it a couple of times to complete the taming process.

Where to find Hyaenodon in ARK Survival Ascended

Expand Tweet

You can find the Hyaenodon in the following areas around the island:

The Red Peak

The Grand Hills

Frozen Tooth

Far's Peak

Northern Shores

The Western Plains

The console commands allow you to reset the spawn of different creatures. Consider using them if you fail to capture a Hyaenodon before it can flee. However, they are only accessible to the server host.

All food items in ARK Survival Ascended have a spoil timer, which makes carrying them a massive inconvenience during exploration. However, a Hyaenodon Meatpack can elevate this issue by increasing the spoil timer of items stored inside the pack by 200 percent.