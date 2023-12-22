ARK Survival Ascended Kairuku taming guide

The Kairuku is among the varied prehistoric creatures that you can tame in Studio Wildcard's latest survival-craft title — ARK Survival Ascended. Capturing and taming this penguin-like creature can aid you tremendously in numerous different facets of gameplay. It can serve as a reliable storage container and yield a scarce resource in the game known as Organic Polymer.

The Kairuku requires the knock-out taming method in ARK Survival Ascended. However, this task is notably challenging due to the creature's low health and high torpor. You will have to render it unconscious without killing it.

With the help of proper planning and adequate preparation, you can streamline this procedure in the title.

How to tame a Kairuku in ARK Survival Ascended

The Kairuku belongs to an extinct genus of penguin that existed during the Late Paleogene period. In ARK Survival Ascended, it's a docile piscivore that you can find on the island's Snow biome. This penguin has no combat capabilities, so taming it is essentially for utility purposes. It also has a passive ability that provides you with Hypothermic insulation, which is extremely useful in cold areas.

The knock-out strategy used in taming the Kairuku necessitates a Longneck Rifle with Tranquilizer Darts and a preferred food item. The former can inflict low damage with high torpor, making it easier to knock out this penguin, while the latter is essential to complete the taming process.

Use one of the following food items to tame a Kairuku in ARK Survival Ascended:

Basic Kibble

Raw Mutton

Cooked Lamb Chop

Raw Prime Meat

Cooked Prime Meat

Raw Prime Fish Meat

Raw Meat

Cooked Prime Fish Meat

Cooked Meat

Raw Fish Meat

Cooked Fish Meat

Basic Kibble is the most efficient food item to tame a Kairuku, followed by Raw Mutton and Raw Prime Meat. These require the least quantity of items while significantly reducing the duration of the taming process.

To tame a Kairuku in ARK Survival Ascended, shoot it with Tranquilizer Darts. As soon as you attack the creature, it will start fleeing. However, it's easy to keep up with this penguin as long as it doesn't reach a water body due to its slow speed overland.

With each Tranquilizer shot, the Kairuku's torpor meter will rise. Once the meter is filled up, it will be rendered unconscious. Note that if you continue shooting it afterward, it will perish, so keep a close eye on the meter to react accordingly.

Finally, feed this unconscious penguin the preferred food item to complete the taming process.

Killing and harvesting a Kairuku is one of the best methods of obtaining Organic Polymer in ARK Survival Ascended. You can achieve this by taming a male and a female Kairuku. This will allow you to breed them, producing a baby that can be killed and harvested for an endless source of the said resource.